Has a #6 seed ever beaten a #3 seed in NBA Playoffs?

The 2024 NBA Playoffs start on Saturday, with the Denver Nuggets set to defend their championship. The last postseason was full of upsets due to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat making it all the way to the NBA Finals. But in terms of upsets, has a No. 6 seed beaten a No. 3 seed?

Yes, it has happened 22 times, starting from 1978 until last season, when the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings in seven games. The first No. 6 seed to upset a No. 3 seed was the Milwaukee Bucks, who did so against the Phoenix Suns in 1978.

So, how did it happen if the Bucks and Suns are in different conferences now? Milwaukee was still part of the Western Conference at the time and didn't move to the East until the start of the 1980-81 season.

Facts about No. 6 seeds upsetting the No. 3 seeds in NBA history

As mentioned above, the first No. 6 upset against the No. 3 seed happened in 1978.

It was a best-of-3 series then, and two more teams have accomplished the feat since then. The Houston Rockets eliminated the defending champions LA Lakers in 1981, while the Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns in 1983.

Things changed in 1984 when eight teams from each conference were making the playoffs. It was a postseason of upsets for the No. 6 seeds with the New Jersey Nets and Phoenix Suns outlasting the Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively.

1984 remains the only playoffs in NBA history wherein two No. 6 seeds advanced to the second round. The 2000s produced the most No. 6 seed series wins, with a total of six out of the 10 years in 2001, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2009.

The most famous No. 6 seed team to beat a No. 3 seed is the 1989 Chicago Bulls. Michael Jordan hit "The Shot" over Craig Ehlo to give the Bulls a 3-2 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

List of all 22 sixth-seeded teams to advance in the second round of the NBA playoffs

Here are all the 22 playoff series that produced a No. 6 seed upset against a No. 3 seed:

1978 - Bucks def. Suns 2-0

1981 - Rockets def. Lakers 2-1

1983 - Nuggets def. Suns 2-1

1984 - Suns def. Blazers 3-2, Nets over Sixers 3-2

1985 - Jazz def. Rockets 3-2

1987 - Rockets def. Blazers 3-1

1989 - Bulls def. Cavs 3-2

1992 - Sonics def. Warriors 3-1

1995 - Rockets def. Jazz 3-2

1996 - Hawks def. Pacers 3-2

1999 - Sixers def. Magic 3-1

2001 - Hornets def. Heat 3-0

2003 - Celtics def. Pacers 4-2

2005 - Pacers def. Celtics 4-3

2006 - Clippers def. Nuggets 4-1

2007 - Nets def. Raptors 4-2

2009 - Mavs def. Spurs 4-1

2013 - Warriors def. Nuggets 4-2

2014 - Nets def. Raptors 4-3

2018 - Pelicans def. Blazers 4-0

2023 - Warriors def. Kings 4-3

