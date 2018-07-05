Has DeMarcus Cousins' addition to the Golden State Warriors ruined the NBA?

All-Star Center DeMarcus Cousins has decided to leave New Orleans after just two seasons and has agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the back-to-back defending champion Golden State Warriors.

He made an amazing frontcourt partnership with Anthony Davis at the Pelicans. He averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists last season before his season ended with a torn Achilles. Joining the Warriors, with All-Star talent would allow him more time to recover from his injury.

A two-time all NBA selection decided to join the Warriors as he didn't get offers from anyone after the postseason including the Pelicans. So he decided to narrow it down to the Warriors and the Celtics. After speaking to the GM of Golden State Warriors, Bob Myers and his USA teammates Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Steph Curry who he is very close to, he decided to move to the Bay.

So with one more All-Star addition to the Dubs dynasty, they have already cemented their place in the history books as they will be the sixth team in NBA history -- and first since the 1975-76 Celtics -- to have five All-Stars from the previous season.

Having won 3 of the last 4 championships, the Warriors are cementing their dominance in the NBA as one of the greatest ever teams in the NBA history. So will we see the Warriors achieving the three-peat? We just might. There is no one close to the Warriors as of now.

Many will protest that the Warriors keep collecting All-Stars to have an unfair advantage and make the NBA season into a mere drag. Golden State are smart and aggressive, they have their eyes set on the long run and they never rest on a single laurel, which is beyond exceptional.

This is not something new in the NBA. The Celtics did the same thing in 2007 by parting with young players and signing veterans like Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen. LeBron James did the same thing with pairing up with his friends Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami. He took a big pay cut to fit everyone in, knowing the strength of this squad, allowing him to fulfil his ultimate destiny.

Yes, there is not much competition today on paper for the Warriors. But with so many All-Stars in one team, NBA won't be fun to watch as we won't be able to see these guys performing to their best. We won't be able to see those remarkable MVP seasons of Steph again or those amazing blocks by Draymond Green which got him the Defensive Player of the Year. As now there is no pressure on one guy now, we won't be able to see these guys performing to their highest abilities

The moral is, you can do anything to achieve victory, and in the NBA it is quite often possible. But luck or sudden developments can happen and bring the dynasty down. As of now, the 2019 Warriors look unstoppable as did that famous 3-1 lead in 2016 NBA Finals. The strong pillars of sports are body and mind - which are prone to sufferance in the long run if nothing else.

