Has LeBron James ever missed the NBA Playoffs? Closer look at Lakers star's stellar career & more

LeBron James has sculpted one of the most legendary careers in the NBA, arguably establishing himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the playoffs. This season, the LA Lakers star has made it to the playoffs for the 17th time in his career, the third highest by any player in NBA history.

In all his time in the league, James has had few playoff absences, with only four out of his 21 seasons seeing him miss the postseason. The four-time champion joined the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2003-04 season when the team was amid a five-season playoff drought.

They failed to secure playoff berths in the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons. These were his only two playoff absences before a streak of 13 straight postseasons. He also played for the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, winning two titles, before returning to the Cavaliers.

James joined the Lakers during the 2018-2019 season. They were in contention for a playoff spot, but LeBron James' groin injury hindered their chances, and they couldn't win sufficient games to reach the postseason.

The last and the fourth time the 20-time NBA star failed the make the playoffs was in the 2021-22 season. Both James and co-star Anthony Davis missed many games due to injury. L.A. finished 11th in the West with a poor 33-49 record in that regular season.

Records held by LeBron James in the playoffs

When it comes to LeBron James' playoff records, his resume is unmatched. He has set records in both the regular season and playoffs that seem unbreakable, at least for the near future.

In the playoffs, he has played the most games (282) in NBA history and holds the record for most total points (8,023) and most field goals made (2,872). He also leads in two-point field goals made (2,412) in postseason history.

Playoff LeBron has also been excellent on the defensive end of the floor. He holds the record for the most steals (471), defensive rebounds (2,212) and total rebounds (2,549). His 28 playoff triple-doubles are second only to Magic Johnson's 30.

Moreover, considering how much he has played in his career, James also holds records that he may not want on his resume, such as most field goals missed and most turnovers.

James made eight consecutive NBA Finals appearances with the Cavaliers and the Heat. He is also second on the list behind Jerry West for most points in the NBA Finals tied with 55 appearances.

LeBron James and the Lakers will face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs this season.

