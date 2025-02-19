Have Cleveland Cavaliers done enough to steal Boston Celtics’ Eastern Conference throne?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of a historic season. They opened the campaign with a franchise-best 15-game winning streak and shocked the basketball world, establishing themselves as title contenders. At the All-Star break, their dominance has sparked a debate on whether they can dethrone the Boston Celtics.

Cleveland's acquisition of Donovan Mitchell initially seemed like a failed experiment following back-to-back early playoff exits in 2023 and 2024. Rumors about trading the star guard circulated, but the front office chose to retain him, a decision that has paid off massively.

Mitchell has improved as a leader. However, his stats have dropped, averaging 23.9 points (lowest since 2018-19), 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. His reduced production coincides with significant improvements from Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

The two All-Stars' impact has been key in Cleveland's offensive improvement, jumping from 112.6 points per game last season to an NBA-best 121.8 ppg this year. As a result, the Cavaliers have the league's top offensive rating (122.5).

The Cavs aren't among the league's top seven in defensive rating. But they have improved on that end as well, witnessing a rise from 112.1 DRTG last season to 111.8.

Kenny Atkinson's team holds a league-leading 44-10 record, putting them on pace to break the franchise's all-time best 66-win mark set in the 2008-09 season.

Through 54 games, Cleveland holds a better record than any Celtics team since Boston's dominance in the East since 2017. While the Celtics remain the most accomplished team in the conference over the past decade, the Cavaliers are on track to end Boston's three-year streak and claim the No. 1 seed.

Cleveland Cavaliers have a losing record against Boston Celtics in the 2024-25 season

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics have faced each other three times this season. The reigning champions have had the upper hand, winning two matchups.

The first showdown on Nov. 19 saw Jayson Tatum and Co. hand the Cavaliers their first loss of the season (120-117). However, the Cavs bounced back a few weeks later at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where Donovan Mitchell's 35-point performance led them to a 115-111 victory.

In the third meeting, the Celtics secured a 112-105 win at TD Garden. Now, with one final regular-season matchup set for Feb. 28, the Cavaliers will aim to even the series at two games apiece.

Given the competitive nature of their clashes, a potential Eastern Conference Finals showdown between these two teams promises to be a memorable series.

