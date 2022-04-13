“Have you ever seen a more delusional athlete in your life than Russell Westbrook” - Shannon Sharpe criticizes Lakers guard for lack of accountability

It wasn't the season Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers wanted, and questions remain about the future between the two. After seeing a rapid decline in play this year, many are questioning whether the veteran guard will be back with the team.

After being acquired via trade from the Washington Wizards in August, the hope was that Westbrook would spark the Lakers back into championship contention. While the idea of teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis seemed great, the actual product was a disappointment.

During his exit interview, Westbrook pointed the blame elsewhere, even expressing that he wasn't sure why former coach Frank Vogel had a problem with him.

On "Undisputed," analyst Shannon Sharpe expressed his thoughts about Westbrook's comments:

“Have you ever seen a more delusional athlete in your life than Russell Westbrook?”

Sharpe talked about how disappointed he was that Westbrook wasn't taking any personal responsibility for his play. It seems as if the relationship between the entire Lakers roster turned into a difficult situation as the year progressed. Plenty of players pointed fingers in various directions.

Sharpe said Westbrook's comments left him "baffled:"

"Westbrook has no personal accountability. It's somebody else's fault. Who's airballing those shots? You, Vogel, the media or fans? Accept some accountability for your horrible play! The fact you don't want to accept any responsibility is leaving me baffled."

An uncertain future for Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers

LA Lakers guard Russell Westbrook

With the LA Lakers' season over at 33-49, fans will be watching to see where the team goes from here. It's expected that there will be plenty of roster changes, as the Lakers will attempt to rebound and return to the playoffs.

For Russell Westbrook, it looks as if his future in Los Angeles could be winding down. The elephant in the room between the two parties will be Westbrook's contract. He has the potential to pick up a player option for $47 million for the upcoming year.

While the Lakers could look to move Westbrook in a trade, it remains to be seen if the team would be able to find any willing suitors. Westbrook will turn 34 in November.

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game this season. He also averaged 3.8 turnovers per game. That's his lowest average since he had the same number in 2013-14.

