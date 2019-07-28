Have the Philadelphia 76ers found a draft steal in Matisse Thybulle?

It was clear that the Philadephia 76ers did their homework on Matisse Thybulle when they traded up for him at pick No. 20 and surrendered their 33rd overall pick. Thybulle's Summer League play showed he has the potential to fit in nicely with the Sixers as he evolves as a professional basketball player.

Thybulle’s defensive ability will fit well into Philadelphia’s defense as a threat for steals and a defender who can disrupt shooters and ball handlers. Thybulle has instant defensive value when he steps on the court which is something the Sixers need more of at the guard positions.

Offensively, Thybulle will have to prove himself, but given his projected offensive role as a catch-and-shoot perimeter player that won't be expected to be a primary creator in his rookie season, Thybulle will be given the necessary time to develop his offensive skills.

If his offense starts moving upwards as the season progresses, Thybulle very well may play an essential role in Philadelphia’s postseason. He has spent the last couple of summers working hard to prepare himself offensively for the NBA and work well within a floor-spacing offense that the Sixers run.

Athletically, having a 7-foot wingspan, cat-like quickness, coupled with his defensive instincts and a motor like a marathon runner, Thybulle was drafted in a good spot by a team that can allow him to grow and develop into a pretty good NBA player. The big factor that probably got overlooked by other teams was Thybulle's age and maturity.

Thybulle’s hard-nosed work ethic showed on the floor during his career at Washington. And his laid-back nature off the court should mix well with teammates on this Sixers. You can all but guarantee Philadelphians will be drawn to and appreciate a player like Thybulle and the fact that Elton Brand found a steal pick early on this past year. Time will tell, but so far Thybulle has not disappointed.