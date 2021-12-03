“Hawk and Animal ain’t messing around” - LeBron James posts clips of sons Bryce James and Bronny James playing for Sierra Canyon, calls them “Young Kings”

As the NBA season marches on, LA Lakers forward LeBron James continues to have his eyes on another level of basketball as well. The superstar has been vocal on social media when it comes to his excitement surrounding the high school season for his son, Bronny James. But Bronny isn't the only one in the family who is creating buzz in the high school ranks.

LeBron's second-born son, Bryce James, has started to generate attention as well. The 14-year-old got some love from his father on social media, as LeBron expressed his enthusiasm about his sons for their basketball seasons.

“Hawk and Animal ain’t messing around”

Although there's been plenty of attention paid to Bronny James, now in his junior year at Sierra Canyon High, it seems as if his little brother is also going to be one fans are going to start paying attention to.

Although Bryce still has plenty of years to develop his game, it will be fascinating to see how a young player matures. Both brothers are playing at Sierra Canyon, which is ranked among the best in the nation, and are drawing big crowds.

SLAM magazine posted highlights of an impressive performance from Bryce in a recent game on social media.

Although LeBron James has so much to do as his 19th season unfolds, it's entertaining to see how he stays connected with his family. The 36-year-old continues to share his excitement about his son's following in his footsteps on their own basketball journeys.

Bronny James faces a potentially big junior year as the combo guard will try to generate buzz in the recruiting ranks with his eyes set on the next step of his basketball career.

LeBron James and the Lakers (12-11) are battling to get back on track this season. The superstar forward has been sidelined for 12 games already and entered the league's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID earlier this week. Los Angeles has gone 5-7 in the games he's missed, and he will have to be out at least 10 days after his positive test.

James will have to wait to be cleared to return while the Lakers try to improve from their sixth-place standing in the Western Conference. The team next plays the Los Angeles Clippers (11-11) on Friday and the Boston Celtics (12-10) on Tuesday. Both games are at home.

For now, it looks as if LeBron will continue to monitor the development of his sons at Sierra Canyon High.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein