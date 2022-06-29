“He acts too smart for the room, or he thinks he’s more intelligent than the room” - NBA analyst believes Kyrie Irving will have a lot of people come at him, says the Nets have a lot of question marks because it’s championship or bust

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving could be together for at least another year. The superstar guard has decided to opt into his player option and will be paid $37 million by the Nets next year.

While Irving is a fantastic player, his personality causes issues. He is mysterious sometimes.

Freddie Coleman recently discussed whether the LA Lakers or the Nets have more question marks for next season. He picked the Nets because of Irving.

"He's not a dumb person," Coleman said. "I think he's very intelligent, very smart. But sometimes he acts too smart for the room or thinks he's more intelligent than the room. When you put yourself out there like that, the way he's been able to put himself out like that, you're going to have a lot of people come at you or support you."

A lot of people have come at Irving for his beliefs. The superstar guard, on the other hand, has also gotten a lot of support, making him one of the league's most controversial players.

"He's the most polarizing figure in the world of sports," Coleman said. "Kyrie Irving is that polarizing guy, and that attention is focused on him."

Coleman also called the Nets a desperate organization that hasn't won a championship in a long time (1976 and 1974 in the ABA). Having Kevin Durant and Irving puts a lot of pressure on the team to win it all.

"The Brooklyn Nets have to be championship or bust," Coleman said. "The Brooklyn Nets, right now, have a team that they basically told everybody, 'We're going to win a championship in Brooklyn.'"

Is Kevin Durant satisfied with the situation?

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in NBA history, and his goal is to win a championship every season. Durant won two championships with the Golden State Warriors, but he wanted to win it all somewhere else.

Getting Kyrie Irving seemed like a perfect move three years ago, but it hasn't benefited the Nets. The guard has missed too many games (playing 103 of 226 in the regular season), and one has to wonder if his friend and teammate, Durant, is fine with that.

Jeri Tsai @JeriTsaiNets "There's gonna have to be a point here that Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant really needs to start to re-engage w the Nets, teammates, & coaching staff to start team building" - @wojespn via ESPN GetUp "There's gonna have to be a point here that Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant really needs to start to re-engage w the Nets, teammates, & coaching staff to start team building" - @wojespn via ESPN GetUp https://t.co/HX0NG1dR6e

ESPN's Brian Windhorst pointed out how Durant committed to Irving even though he could have gone to a team in a better situation. The LA Clippers and New York Knicks were possibilities.

"I don't know where Durant is with what's happening," Windhorst said. "He commited to Kyrie multiple times in a row. He commited to him when he signed here, and he could have gone elsewhere."

Windhorst believes Durant will continue to support Irving. However, the situation might change if Irving doesn't change things about himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far