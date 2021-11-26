“He ain’t finna fight nobody out there” - Anthony Edwards downplays stand-off with Jimmy Butler

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards has commented on his clash with Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Buttler. Edwards nearly came to blows with Butler during the Timberwolves' clash with the Heat on Wednesday night. He went on to downplay the incident in a post-match interview, highlighting the clash as a minor situation.

“He ain’t finna fight nobody out there..so all that walking up on each other, that stuff for the birds.”

Rounding up the interview, Anthony Edwards went on to further clarify his stance.

“Ain’t nobody fighting, so i don’t get into all that. That sh*t fake.”

Social media had earlier gone ablaze after clips of both players going at each other emerged.

What transpired between Anthony Edwards and Jimmy Butler

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts after dunking the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Target Center on October 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat were engaged in an exciting match-up that ended in a 113-101 victory over the Wolves. Bagging their fifth straight win in recent weeks.

Both sides were on form, playing some of their best basketball of the season and swapping leads on multiple occasions during the match-up. The fateful encounter occurred in the closing stages of the third quarter, as the Heat chased the game trailing the Wolves by 81-83 points record.

Anthony Edwards, who was guarded by Butler, attempted to go on a mazy run, but was caught traveling. Butler, on the other hand, attempted to immediately restart the play, dragging the ball off Edward’s grip. However, his actions riled up the 20-year-old, who shoved the 2020-21 NBA steals champion in the back as he walked off.

The push aggravated Butler, who charged at Edwards, and both players went head to head, only to be separated by the referee and players from both sides of the court before the incident could escalate further. Although Butler is yet to share his part of the story, Anthony Edwards also went on to explain what led to the shove during his post-match interview. Edwards said:

“I just don’t like when people yank the ball out of my hand. So I guess it’s not that serious. The ball gon’ get to the ref. It has to get to the ref…you yanking it out of my hand won’t make it any faster. So he took the ball out of my hands and I was just like c’mon bro, it ain’t that serious. The ball gon’ get there.”

Despite his eye-catching altercation with the 5-time All-Star, Anthony Edwards’ biggest contribution to the game came from his performance in the third quarter.

StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Edwards tonight:



33 PTS

14 REB

6 AST

6 3PT

3 STL



He overtakes Luka Doncic as the youngest player in NBA history with 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ threes in a game. Anthony Edwards tonight:33 PTS14 REB6 AST6 3PT3 STLHe overtakes Luka Doncic as the youngest player in NBA history with 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 5+ threes in a game. https://t.co/eJ41TcvBNC

The second-year NBA player finished the encounter with 33 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals, continuing his superb form this season. Although his altercation ended up distracting people from his incredible performance, the Wolves ended the encounter with a 19-point differential, with him on the court. Which is an indication of their potential with the full firing of Anthony Edwards.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar