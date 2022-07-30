“He ain’t gonna believe that no more… The trust has been broken” - Kendrick Perkins believes the Boston Celtics will have to trade 1x All-Star, says the apologies won’t work all the time

The Boston Celtics recently became a threat in the Kevin Durant trade as they made an offer to the Brooklyn Nets. Before their offer, the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat were considered the frontrunners to land the forward.

The Celtics offered to trade Jaylen Brown and Derrick White and a draft pick in exchange for Durant. The Nets rejected the offer but seemingly like the prospect of having Brown on the New York franchise. They negotiated for the Celtics to offer Brown, Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, two draft picks and potentially one more rotation player.

Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player

The Celtics, however, are less inclined to part with Smart and multiple players and picks but are mulling over how best to move forward. The readiness of the franchise to trade Brown has come under heavy criticism, with Brown displaying his disgust over the situation.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins reacted to the Celtics' willingness to let go of the one-time All-Star. He said that the continuous name-drop of Brown by the Celtics every time the franchise needs to make a trade is a break of trust. Brown, who was Boston's best in the NBA Finals in Perkins' opinion, may no longer believe in the franchise, according to Perkins.

"Here's the problem that I have," Perkins said. "Every time it's a trade and it's something that needs to be done, you can't keep bringing up Jaylen Brown's name, because sooner or later those apologies and that 'We love Jaylen Brown' and that, he ain't gonna believe that no more.

"Matter of fact, he's probably not believing it right now, and I'm gonna go out on the limb and say this here, and this is not no hot take: They're gonna have to trade Jaylen Brown. They gonna have to trade Jaylen Brown, because I feel like, as of right now, the trust has been broken.

"And we have to always remember this: Danny Ainge drafted Jaylen Brown, not Brad Stevens."

Jaylen Brown's role in the Boston Celtics' 2021-22 NBA season?

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics looks on before Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on June 10 in Boston, Massachusetts

Jaylen Brown had a good run in the 2021-22 NBA season, as he averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 47.3%, netting 8.7 shots of 18.4 attempts. He was crucial to the Boston Celtics' success as he was the second-best player in almost every category.

Brown was phenomenal during the NBA Finals and the entirety of the playoffs on both offense and defense. He especially stood out in the finals, averaging 23.5 points per game with 34 points game in Game 6. He also posted a 40-point game in Game 3 against the Miami Heat and 30 points against the Milwaukee Bucks.

