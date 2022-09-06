“He is almost as relevant to the highest levels of basketball as Stephen Curry is” - NBA analyst believes Draymond Green has cemented his HoF status

Draymond Green is undoubtedly one of the biggest steals in NBA draft history. The former 2012 second-round pick has blossomed into one of the game’s most impactful players.

On the “Game Theory” podcast, analyst Sam Vecenie said that Green’s greatness has reached a point where he’s already a Hall of Famer.

“In many ways, the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. On top of that, Draymond Green changed the way NBA defenses run. He is almost as relevant to the highest levels of basketball as Stephen Curry is.

"... Green and his switchability. His ability to play the small ball center, his versatility as a defender, his toughness, it changed the way that teams defend.”

Vecenie then talked about Green's impact on how teams defend during the playoffs.

“When you look at what’s winning in the playoffs, it’s the Draymond Green defenders, it’s not the drop coverage defenders. Draymond Green changed the way that NBA teams defend. He is one of the best defensive players of all time.”

The Golden State Warriors championship teams over the past eight years have been anchored on an impressive defense that’s often overlooked. Due to Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and other shooters, their defense hasn’t been credited the way it should be.

Steve Kerr’s unit suffocates opponents with its switching defense that is led by Green. The four-time champ’s ability to guard players in all positions makes the Warriors great.

Marcus Thompson II @ThompsonScribe



“Me. That’s what I believe. Wholeheartedly.”



Draymond Green shuts down Portland and shows why he’s an all-time great defender.



theathletic.com/982490/2019/05… Best defender of all time?“Me. That’s what I believe. Wholeheartedly.”Draymond Green shuts down Portland and shows why he’s an all-time great defender. Best defender of all time?“Me. That’s what I believe. Wholeheartedly.”Draymond Green shuts down Portland and shows why he’s an all-time great defender.theathletic.com/982490/2019/05… https://t.co/NiYnpgIeaM

Most of the time, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year is seen guarding bigs such as Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He’s nearly as impressive around the perimeter. He even led the league in steals in 2016-17.

Vecenie then compared Green’s resume to another defensive specialist who came into the NBA as an undrafted rookie.

“Ben Wallace just got into the Hall of Fame. I think it’s undeniable that, ... Green has had a better career than Ben Wallace.”

Draymond Green has several more years to build on his Hall of Fame-worth career

Draymond Green is already a four-time champ, seven-time All-Defensive team member, four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA. Several more accolades could be added before all is said and done.

Green will continue to be the cornerstone of the Golden State Warriors' defense for at least the next few years. His role will remain significant for a team that’s poised to be even better than last season’s championship-winning squad.

Golden State Warriors @warriors

3x NBA All-Star

2x Olympic Gold Medalist

2017 Defensive Player of the Year



Hall of Fame resume & there's more on the horizon. RT to send 3x NBA champ3x NBA All-Star2x Olympic Gold Medalist2017 Defensive Player of the YearHall of Fame resume & there's more on the horizon. RT to send #DraymondGreen to #NBAAllStar 3x NBA champ3x NBA All-Star2x Olympic Gold Medalist2017 Defensive Player of the YearHall of Fame resume & there's more on the horizon. RT to send #DraymondGreen to #NBAAllStar https://t.co/Go9mvbvtdb

Klay Thompson will be better, while Steph Curry is still the unmatched magnet on defense. Golden State’s expected improvement comes from its young supporting cast, who could push the team to more years of dominance.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman