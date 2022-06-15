“He already has 3 chips, he has 2 MVPs, and he’s already thought of as a historically transcendent player” - NBA analyst believes there is no pressure on Steph Curry ahead of Game 6, says all the pressure is on 3x All-Star

The Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors are heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals with a chance to clinch the championship. The Boston Celtics are on the brink of losing this series at home against the Warriors.

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe spoke about how the pressure is off Steph Curry going into Game 6. He believes all the pressure is on the Celtics and Jayson Tatum in particular. Sharpe said:

"Jayson Tatum, because he hasn't played well all series. Steph has played exceptionally well with the exception of Game 5 and he already has three chips. He has two MVPs and is a historically thought of as a transcendent player and he has the luxury of having Game 7 in his home building.

"All the pressure is on Jayson Tatum. Why? He's in his building and he hasn't played well."

Tatum has struggled in this series. He is averaging 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists while shooting 37.3%, and 65.6% from the free throw line.

Steph Curry's NBA Finals thus far

Action from the 2022 NBA Finals - Game 5

Make no mistake, Steph Curry came into the NBA Finals this year with a lot to be gained in terms of his legacy. Curry has the chance to win his first Finals MVP and add his fourth ring to his glittering resume.

Going into Game 6 with a chance to win the championship, Curry is averaging 30.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists along with 2.0 steals. while shooting 46.6% and 41.7% from beyond the arc.

These are numbers worthy of a Finals MVP winner.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Curry's 21 first-quarter points are the most in a Finals quarter since Michael Jordan had 22 in the 4th quarter of Game 4 against Phoenix in 1993. Curry's 21 first-quarter points are the most in a Finals quarter since Michael Jordan had 22 in the 4th quarter of Game 4 against Phoenix in 1993. https://t.co/dh7GZoJFRm

What makes his performances even more remarkable is that he hasn't had consistent help from teammates. In Game 3, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green disappointed with their performances.

Green had more fouls than points while Poole attempted just eight shots while Steph Curry had 31 points.

Game 5 was the only game in the series where The "Baby-Faced Assassin" failed to carry his team. He dropped only 16 points after blanking from the perimeter despite attempting nine shots. He shot less than 31.8%.

Green, Poole and Thompson helped propel the team to a victory.

The greatest shooter is back in the NBA Finals after a two-year hiatus. He is on the brink of winning his fourth championship and cementing himself as a top-10 player of all time if he isn't one already.

