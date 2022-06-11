“He bailed on his hometown twice, he bailed on Pat Riley, and his best friend Dwyane Wade, you don’t think he’ll bail on the Lakers?” - NBA analyst on LeBron James playing for the Warriors, says he’s speaking it into existence

LeBron James has twice hinted that he could see himself playing for the Golden State Warriors. While those were just responses to questions, Colin Cowherd thinks he is speaking it into existence.

Both times James hinted at playing with the Warriors, were on his show "The Shop." He initially said Steph Curry is the active player he would most like to play with.

On the latest episode of "The Shop," he said that he would choose to play with the Warriors over the Boston Celtics. That response is justified, seeing as that is the team Steph plays for.

However, Cowherd believes it is a possibility for LeBron. On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," the sports analyst said that if he could leave his hometown twice, leaving the Lakers would be a piece of cake. Cowherd said:

"They call it speaking something into existence. LeBron James, I believe, has been doing that, twice talking about playing with the Warriors and Steph Curry. I think he's speaking it into existence.

"LeBron's a smart guy. He's a billion-dollar net worth as a current active NBA player. He's good with business. He bailed on his hometown twice, he bailed on Pat Riley and his best friend Dwyane Wade, you don't think he'll bail on the Lakers?

"His contract's up in a year. You really don't think he'll bail? Golden State, look like they could use a little rest for Steph Curry, Klay Thompson. They could use a dynamic athlete. LeBron did lead the NBA in field goal percentage on two's taken this year."

James has a one-year contract with the Lakers and will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. There is no guarantee where he will end up, as he has tied his fortune to that of his son, Bronny, for the upcoming season(s).

LeBron James might retire with the next team he plays for

Bronny James of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is greeted by his father LeBron James.

James is heading into his 20th season, and father time is starting to catch up to him. While he has not lost the spring in his step, keeping up with the game will become increasingly difficult.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers LeBron James moves to number 2 on the NBA all-time regular season scoring list. LeBron James moves to number 2 on the NBA all-time regular season scoring list. https://t.co/4XJNlHBcfu

With that in mind, one could argue that he might not play past 2025. Taking that into consideration, he might retire with whoever he signs with in the 2023 free agency period.

James has explicitly stated that he will play for the team that drafts his son. He has said that is his No. 1 goal and will make them the first father-son duo to play in NBA history.

FULL STORY: LEBRON: “My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”FULL STORY: theathletic.com/3138844/2022/0… LEBRON: “My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.” FULL STORY: theathletic.com/3138844/2022/0… https://t.co/nsz6aqYZbI

Many have suggested that LeBron James would love to retire with the Lakers, home to some of the greatest players in league history. Former teammate Kevin Love wants him to sign a one-game contract and retire in Cleveland if that is what it will take.

talks “He’ll have that statue. I can’t wait till that goes up, I’ll be there.” @kevinlove talks @KingJames potentially ending his career as a Cav “He’ll have that statue. I can’t wait till that goes up, I’ll be there.”@kevinlove talks @KingJames potentially ending his career as a Cav https://t.co/QeFOGLbL9Y

As the years go by, everyone will get a clearer picture of what the four-time NBA champ wants. He has always been vocal about his desires, as he has made it clear he is looking to buy an NBA franchise.

