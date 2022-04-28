“He believes this is his greatest chance to win his first ring” - Skip Bayless refuses to bet against Chris Paul, believes he will lead them to second round of the playoffs

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns find themselves one win away from advancing to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Since coming into the postseason as one of the most dominant teams in the league, the Suns have had to deal with a fiesty New Orleans Pelicans team. After Tuesday night's gritty 112-97 victory, the Suns have a 3-2 lead heading to New Orleans for Game 6 on Thursday.

Phoenix finished the regular season with a league-best 64-18 record. But guard Devin Booker suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2. After a disappointing loss in Game 4, the Suns responded and took care of business on their home court.

Guard Chris Paul looked like his old self in Game 5, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and three steals while shooting 8 of 18. With Booker missing three games, the Suns have had to dig deep to keep up with the underrated Pelicans squad.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Skip Bayless praised Paul:

"I'm not going to bet against Chris Paul in a home, must-win game at this stage of the season. He believes this is his greatest chance to go win his first ring."

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns prepare for challenging Game 6

Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul will turn 37 on May 6.

It was an impressive bounce-back performance from Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns, who are back on track in their first-round series in the Western Conference.

But it won't be easy for the Suns as they attempt to close out the series in New Orleans on Thursday. While fans await to hear if guard Devin Booker might return for Game 6, the team is going to have to continue to lean on their veteran floor general.

When the Suns needed a win in the worst way, Paul delivered in a 112-97 win on Tuesday. He had 22 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and three steals. Mikal Bridges was also sensational, chipping in 31 points (shooting 12 of 17), five rebounds and four blocks.

Paul, who will turn 37 on May 6 and is in his 17th season, is averaging 19.8 points and a league-leading 12.3 assists per game in this series.

Paul finished second to Kobe Bryant for the 2008 MVP award. A 12-time All-Star, he's led the league in steals six times and assists four times.

