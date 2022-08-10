“He can at least flex his muscles and say ‘oh this is what I wanted’” - Rob Parker believes Kevin Durant is trying to save face after his ultimatum to Joe Tsai

The basketball universe continues to monitor the developing situation between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

Prior to the start of the NBA's Free Agency period, it was reported that Durant had requested a trade. The news sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, as players with Durant's ability don't often hit the trade market.

Since Durant's initial request, there's been plenty of speculation about what team he could be suiting up for during the 2022-23 season. As the weeks go by, it seems as if it's more likely that Durant could find himself starting the season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

A recent update has stated that Durant gave Nets management the decision to keep him or parting ways with General Manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

It's just another installment in the fascinating development between both Durant and the Nets. On a recent episode of "The Odd Couple" show, sports analyst Rob Parker went into depth about his opinion regarding the recent news surrounding Durant and the Nets.

Parker went on to say that maybe all of this is a way for Durant to "save face," especially with the fact that the Nets haven't found an agreeable offer from other teams.

"Maybe this is a lot of...you know for Durant to save face too, that there is no deal out there, you know what I mean? That the Nets really want and then he can at least flex his muscles and say, 'Oh this is what I wanted' because you know we weren't going anywhere with those coaches.

"It's about Kevin Durant being healthy and playing well, it's about Kyrie being there, it's about Ben Simmons you know finally playing... If you give me those three guys, I don't care the coaches you can get anybody to coach that team if those guys play..."

Basketball fans await a resolution between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant

With each passing day, it looks as if the solution between Durant and the Brooklyn Nets gets further away. The Brooklyn Nets have remained adamant of getting a heft haul in exchange.

Although Durant has dealt with numerous injuries over the last couple of years, he's still one of the most dangerous two-way players in the NBA. Durant still has four years remaining on his current contract, making it even more difficult for teams to entice the Nets to trade.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Now, he wants the team to trade him or fire Nash and GM Sean Marks.



Durant’s trade ultimatum raises more questions for the Nets than answers.



✍️

theathletic.com/3488165/2022/0… Kevin Durant endorsed Steve Nash’s return as coach after getting swept by the Celtics.Now, he wants the team to trade him or fire Nash and GM Sean Marks.Durant’s trade ultimatum raises more questions for the Nets than answers.✍️ @Alex__Schiffer Kevin Durant endorsed Steve Nash’s return as coach after getting swept by the Celtics.Now, he wants the team to trade him or fire Nash and GM Sean Marks.Durant’s trade ultimatum raises more questions for the Nets than answers.✍️ @Alex__Schiffer theathletic.com/3488165/2022/0… https://t.co/A4gMt39Yd6

Time will tell if Durant will stay around and re-join the Nets for the 2022-23 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar