"He is not only a disaster, but to me, he is an unfixable disaster" - Skip Bayless blasts Russell Westbrook after yet another disappointing performance 

Skip Bayless lambasted Russell Westbrook after the L.A. Lakers star failed to show up yet again in the Lakers' disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Bayless labeled Westbrook an 'unfixable disaster' after a horrendous game.

Russ disappeared in a game where the Lakers needed him to have a huge impact due to LeBron James being sidelined with an injury and Anthony Davis dealing with a thumb injury. Westbrook was awful and had one of the worst games of his career, ending the night by scoring eight points, grabbing nine boards and dishing out six assists. He had six turnovers, shot one out of thirteen from the field, and to top it off he was lethargic on defense, providing easy scoring opportunities for the likes of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. His callous attitude has infuriated both fans and analysts alike due to the demanding nature of a city such as Los Angeles where winning mattered more than anything else.

Television personality Skip Bayless has been a vocal critic of Russell Westbrook for a while and was one of the many who said the trade might not work in the favor of the Lakers. Bayless recently called Westbrook an unfixable disaster due to his stubbornness in not altering his game despite what the results might show. Here is what he said in an appearance on FS1's Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:

"So, I said this before he started, he will not work because he will not fit. Solo act, stat machine, and now he is not only a disaster, but to me, he is an unfixable disaster. Because Russ has no conscience, this doesn't bother him a bit. He just goes on to the next shot and the next game and the next week. He keeps playing the way Russ plays."

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"Russell Westbrook is not only a disaster, he's now an unfixable disaster." — Westbrook shoots 1-13 in 15-point loss to Portland on Saturday:"Russell Westbrook is not only a disaster, he's now an unfixable disaster." — @RealSkipBayless explains Westbrook shoots 1-13 in 15-point loss to Portland on Saturday:"Russell Westbrook is not only a disaster, he's now an unfixable disaster." — @RealSkipBayless explains https://t.co/1vRMNQt92j Russ has no conscience, this doesn't bother him a bit. He just goes on to the next shot and the next game. He keeps playing the way Russ plays. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta… Russ has no conscience, this doesn't bother him a bit. He just goes on to the next shot and the next game. He keeps playing the way Russ plays. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 twitter.com/undisputed/sta…

Russell Westbrook has a documented history of tuning out outside noise, continuing to grind and giving maximum effort every time he steps on the court. His start in a Lakers jersey might have been disastrous, but he will eventually figure it out.

Can Russell Westbrook figure it out and carry the Lakers with LeBron out for a while?

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel will have to figure out a way to put Russ in better situations

The Los Angeles Lakers have suffered a huge blow, with reports of LeBron James being sidelined for a while. The onus will now be on Russell Westbrook to pick up the mantle and carry the team, with co-star Anthony Davis dealing with his own injury issues.

Judging by his time in Washington, we will have to wait to see how the second half of the season plays out before coming to a conclusion or passing judgment on the Westbrook trade. Russ had a slow start to his stint with the Wizards but turned things around and put in a huge shift in the second half of the season with huge performances to help guide them into the playoffs, which seemed unlikely at one point.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook has 10 triple-double in his last 11 games, averaging 23/14/13 on 46 FG%.



He was 1 assist short in that one game.



The Wizards are 9-2 in that span. Russell Westbrook has 10 triple-double in his last 11 games, averaging 23/14/13 on 46 FG%.He was 1 assist short in that one game.The Wizards are 9-2 in that span. https://t.co/Wl2tJXzek2

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Russell Westbrook is one of the most enigmatic players in the league but has shown us time and again that he was willing to go that extra mile to win. He will eventually find a rhythm and get his swagger and jumper back, and it also helps that he is in a team that features two of the smartest players in the league in LeBron James and Rajon Rondo.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar