“He doesn’t have the mentality, the makeup or the skill set” - Chris Broussard predicts Russell Westbrook will struggle as a role player despite his best intentions, says body language will reveal frustrations

After all the speculation about Russell Westbrook’s role in Darvin Ham’s system, it appears he will have more of the same function as last season. The LA Lakers will continue to ask the former MVP to transform his game into something he was terrible at before.

In the Lakers’ preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Westbrook looked very much like last season as he struggled. Chris Broussard, on First Things First, is convinced that what happened was only a preview of what’s coming:

“This is a harbinger of what’s to come. Russell Westbrook is not built to be a role player and that’s what they’re asking him to be. Last night, in 25 minutes, he took three shots. They want Russ to be a role player and I think he’s sincere.

"I think he’s gonna try, I think he’s gonna say the right things but he doesn’t have the mentality, the makeup, or even the skill set. It’s gonna come out in body language, facial expressions, and sighs.”

Russell Westbrook said all the right things when Darvin Ham was named the new head coach. It was a far cry from his opinion about the team’s former shot-caller, Frank Vogel, who he blamed for his struggles last season.

Westbrook has echoed Ham’s push to have accountability and sacrifice as part of the Lakers’ identities to bounce back next season. In a few of LA’s preseason games, 'Russ' has reverted to some of his old, bad habits. These same habits eventually forced Vogel to bench him in crucial stretches of certain games.

The frustrations of not getting any rhythm ultimately boiled over into one huddle where Westbrook barely acknowledged Patrick Beverley’s attempt to gather the team. While he dismissed it as nothing more than the media overblowing the whole incident, Laker Nation will hardly be appeased by the explanation.

Russell Westbrook vowed at the start of last season to make an impact even without the ball. He failed in that regard and also butted heads with Frank Vogel on the role he was asked to play for the team.

The LA Lakers have a new head coach, a new system and a retooled roster. But if the Lakers feature the same old Russell Westbrook, they may come up short again to even make the playoffs.

Russell Westbrook insists he’s “a genuine team player”

Russell Westbrook has provided another sound byte that may haunt him by the end of next season. After the huddle video went viral, he explained after the team’s practice what that was all about:

“I’ve been in the league for years, man. I think they just cut the video and obviously, the internet will take and run with whatever they need to run with … I don’t pay no mind to it, man. I just try to compete and do my job. You can cut any video and it’s not up to me to be able to judge that. I know I’m a genuine team player.”

'Russ' can also defend his actions in any way he wants. But unless he embraces his role and plays significantly better than last year, that video and his explanation about it could bite him later.

The LA Lakers will give the former MVP every opportunity to succeed. It’s up to him to take on the challenge and truly mean what he just said.

