“He drafted me and gave me the opportunity to have the career that I've had” - Damian Lillard says he had a great relationship with Neil Olshey despite him being fired as the GM of the Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard reacts to the firing of franchise general manager Neil Olshey. Olshey was fired from his position after 8 years and 6 months with the franchise.

The controversy surrounding the exit of the general manager was one that underwent an investigation a month before the decision was made. In a Reddit AMA session, questions around the termination of Olshey's services were asked and Damian Lillard shared his thoughts.

/r/NBA @NBA_Reddit We're hosting Damian Lillard for an AMA today! Don't forget to stop by and ask a question! reddit.com/r/nba/comments… We're hosting Damian Lillard for an AMA today! Don't forget to stop by and ask a question! reddit.com/r/nba/comments…

He started by speaking on the close relationship he shared with Olshey, highlighting that he is responsible for the Lillard we know and love. He gave the point guard the opportunity of a lifetime by drafting him in 2012.

"I've had a lot of thoughts, but ya know, in short, I always had a really good relationship with Neil. He drafted me and gave me the opportunity to have the career that I've had. Ya know, it's been a great run, and it's just an all-around unfortunate situation in the business that we work in."

On November 6, 2021, a report broke on the internet by Shams Charania of The Athletic. The article made some allegations geared towards the type of environment the Trail Blazers' workplace was in with Neil at the helm. The report suggested that the environment was hostile and toxic.

The organization commenced an investigation to determine if the allegations held any truth. A month later, the investigation came to its conclusion and Neil Olshey was fired for breaking the team's code of conduct. Joe Cronin was announced as the interim general pending when a more permanent decision is made.

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers' slow start to the 2021-22 NBA season

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives up court against the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter at Moda Center on November 15, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

The Portland Trail Blazers' opening game saw them play host to the Sacramento Kings, which ended in a loss to the Kings. Damian Lillard recorded 20 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists. He made 9 attempts from beyond the arc and sunk none, only netting 8 out of 24 attempts from the field.

Since playing 24 games, the Trail Blazers have won 11 games and lost 13. With such a record they are ranked in the 10th position in the NBA Western Conference. It's a far cry from what was expected from the franchise.

Trail Blazers top scorer Damian Lillard has had a weak start to the season. He currently ranks 20th in the league for points, as he averages 21.5 points. He has missed a few games due to an abdominal injury, is expected to return and possibly inspire the franchise to a good run in the 3/4 remainder of the season.

