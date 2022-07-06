“He could end up with 3 bad years, and all he’s got to show for it is ‘I passed Kareem for the all-time scoring record’” - Skip Bayless says LeBron James’ legacy is teetering if he misses out on the play-in tournament again

Next season is going to be big for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

After generating some buzz as a potential playoff team last year, they struggled with inconsistent play throughout the 2021-22 season. It resulted in a nightmare of a season for the Lakers, as the team went on to finish in 11th place in the Western Conference.

The Lakers will be hoping for a bounce-back season. After the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, LeBron is set to become an unrestricted free agent. It could make for an interesting season, especially if the Lakers struggle to find their groove yet again.

Speaking recently on "Undisputed," analyst Skip Bayless said that the Lakers will need to have a big year. Or else LeBron's tenure with the team might be viewed as negative due to the overall lack of performance over the years.

“He could end up with 3 bad years, and all he’s got to show for it is ‘I passed Kareem for the all-time scoring record’”

LeBron James prepares for important year with the LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James

While it has been a disappointing year for the Los Angeles Lakers, there's no denying that superstar forward LeBron James continues to impress. The soon-to-be 38-year-old showcased that he still has the ability to be a dominant force on the court.

LeBron missed extended time with nagging injuries. However, he still went on to post averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4% from the field.

The Lakers will have the talent to make some noise in the Western Conference. If the team can stay healthy, the combination of James and fellow superstar Anthony Davis is still one of the most lethal duos in the league.

The Lakers are hoping that a new man in charge will make a difference this year. The team went out and hired first-time head coach Darvin Ham this offseason.

After a year in which numerous players struggled with their inconsistent play, it will be an opportunity for a bounce-back season for the Lakers. If the team can get back on track, it might give LeBron another chance at making a potential run at another NBA championship.

