“He has had more features than DJ Khaled…it didn’t work out with Chris Paul, it didn’t work out with Russell Westbrook” - Kendrick Perkins believes James Harden has been a liability for Joel Embiid and the 76ers

James Harden's movement from team to team was discussed on Friday on “NBA Today.” ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins talked about why he believes Harden is going to be a liability for Joel Embiid with the Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden will be a liability for Joel Embiid and 76ers

Kendrick Perkins said:

“(James Harden) has had more features than DJ Khaled. It didn’t work out with Chris Paul (with the Houston Rockets). It didn’t work out with Russell Westbrook (with the OKC Thunder).”

Perkins’ comments come after Philadelphia stumbled 102-94 on Thursday to the scuffling Detroit Pistons. James Harden finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but he only shot 4 of 15 and was shaky late in the game.

After the game, 76ers coach Doc Rivers was asked how he felt about his bench's inability to score. Rivers replied:

"Well, (the bench) didn't struggle … they didn't get a lot of shots in their defense. I think, during that stretch, it was more James than them. So you know, yeah, it's just a tough night."

Harden has averaged 22.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game in 16 games as a 76er. These stats are relatively close to his career averages. Although Perkins believes Harden will grow into a liability, he is still fresh in Philadelphia. The stats he has averaged so far are impressive, considering he is running so quickly with a new squad.

Harden is going to have to refine both his game and attitude going forward. Although he and Joel Embiid have looked to be in good spirits together, Harden is going to have to play up to his star billing.

Embiid has done an amazing job bringing the team into the playoffs this year as he's a contender to be named MVP. Harden was supposed to make that load easier for Embiid, not heavier.

Even with Philadelphia's recent struggles, the 76ers (46-30) are still fourth in the Eastern Conference. Embiid is averaging 30.0 pg, 11.5 rpg and 4.2 apg. As long as Harden can smooth out this rough wave, the team should be a contender.

It seems Perkins’ comments come a little too soon into James’ tenure in Philadelphia. But in Perkins' defense, Harden does not have the best track record. With the energy he has had for his previous teams, if the 76ers don’t work out right away, he might shut down again.

But James left the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to join a squad as hungry as he is for a championship.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein