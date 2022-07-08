“He is a follower at heart, not a leader, yet he led Golden State to back-to-back championships” - NBA analyst says Kevin Durant is the most “baffling mix of dominant and weak” he’s closely observed

It has been about a week since Kevin Durant sent the NBA community into a frenzy with his request to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. There has been no headway in finding a trade that works for him and the franchise. If the Nets' offers are not met, the forward could remain in Brooklyn.

The two-time NBA champion left the Golden State Warriors in 2019 in a bid to build his own legacy by leading his own team to the title. While that has not panned out, Durant is looking to pitch his tent elsewhere as he feels both parties have different goals.

Analyst Skip Bayless describes him as the "most baffling mix of dominant and weak." He refers to him as a follower at heart even though he led the Warriors to back-to-back titles and the Olympic team to gold. Bayless picks him to be the player who gets the ball whenever the team is in doubt or in trouble.

"Kevin Durant is the most baffling mix of dominant and weak I have ever closely observed or encountered," Bayless said. "He is a follower at heart, not a leader, yet he led Golden State to back-to-back championships they would not have won without him. He led our Olympic team just last summer. He led them to the gold. There's no way they win without him.

"His mere presence. When in doubt, when in trouble, get the ball to Kevin."

Bidding war for Kevin Durant is reportedly lukewarm

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Boston Celtics during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference first round playoffs on April 23 in New York City.

With Kevin Durant requesting to be traded, the basketball community was confident teams would fall over themselves to secure his signature. The same was expected by the Brooklyn Nets, but reports suggest otherwise.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst has revealed that the supposedly massive bidding war that was expected is not "hot." Although he said that there has been some interest, it is by no means close to what was expected.

(via REPORT: The Nets thought there would be a “massive” bidding war for Kevin Durant, and, while there’s a ton of interest, the bidding war reportedly isn’t “hot”.(via @WindhorstESPN REPORT: The Nets thought there would be a “massive” bidding war for Kevin Durant, and, while there’s a ton of interest, the bidding war reportedly isn’t “hot”.(via @WindhorstESPN) https://t.co/hyemA2C1y3

The deal with the Suns is seemingly not making much progress as the Nets have no interest in getting Deandre Ayton. The Suns are not ready to let go of Chris Paul or Devin Booker. So, a strategic and highly structured deal will be needed if the Suns are to acquire the 12-time All-Star.

