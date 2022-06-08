“He fought Michael Jordan, he will fight all of them dudes… He will go off on Draymond” - NBA analyst says 1-time COTY is not worried about the feelings of the Golden State Warriors players

Steve Kerr has been at the core of the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty since GM Bob Myers hired him as Mark Jackson’s replacement in 2014. Since coaching handling the reigns of the Bay Area team, he has compiled a sizzling record of 21-2 in the postseason.

Part of Kerr’s underrated style is his fearlessness in going after his superstars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. While some bench tacticians may wilt at the necessity of coaching hard, the 56-year-old has no qualms about doing it for the Golden State Warriors.

The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson, on the Colin Cowherd podcast, explained Kerr’s essential quality that has been crucial to the Warriors’ success:

“Who’s more 90s basketball than Steve Kerr? He fought Michael Jordan. He will fight all of them dudes!... Steve will call a timeout and cuss the whole team out. Steve will call out Steph for the turnovers, he will go off of Draymond…”

Thompson continued:

“That’s kind of where you feel Steve’s impact. He don’t care about your feelings, he gotta tell you what it is, he gonna call you when you’re wrong, he gonna get on his superstars…That dude played with Michael Jordan, he ain’t worried about the feelings of his players.”

Next week they’re going to talk about the Michael Jordan vs Steve Kerr practice fight #TheLastDance “He hauls off and hits me in the chest and I just haul off and hit him right in the f—king eye.”Next week they’re going to talk about the Michael Jordan vs Steve Kerr practice fight “He hauls off and hits me in the chest and I just haul off and hit him right in the f—king eye.”Next week they’re going to talk about the Michael Jordan vs Steve Kerr practice fight 😳 #TheLastDance https://t.co/kdcGxWwFxA

Steve Kerr famously stood up to Michael Jordan during a heated practice session before the 1995-96 season. Jordan ended up punching Kerr in the face and was thrown out of the gym by legendary head coach Phil Jackson. If the former 15-year NBA vet can go up against “His Airness,” he wouldn’t blink against any of the Warriors superstars.

One thing going for Kerr is the fact that he coached Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green before they became superstars. Curry was already an All-Star when Jordan's former teammate arrived, but the former wasn’t yet the iconic player he is now.

If Steve Kerr can go hard on Steph Curry, everyone else in the Golden State Warriors lineup will have to stand down.

Steve Kerr is taking a page out of Gregg Popovich’s book

Some of Steve Kerr's coaching principles were developed under San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

Steve Kerr was a backup point guard for the San Antonio Spurs for four seasons, winning two championships under Gregg Popovich. The Golden State Warriors head coach has repeatedly mentioned Popovich as one of the biggest influences on his coaching style.

What he’s practicing in the Warriors’ camp is very similar to how Popovich has treated his superstars. The NBA’s all-time winningest coach went after Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard when the need arose.

How Popovich managed to put everyone on the line by making the Spurs’ Big 3 accountable is similar to how Steve Kerr handles the Warriors. “Pop” has five coaching titles under his belt by sticking to his principles the way Kerr has.

presented by Steve Kerr on learning how to coach star players from Gregg Popovich & Phil Jackson. #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Media Availability Steve Kerr on learning how to coach star players from Gregg Popovich & Phil Jackson.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Media Availability https://t.co/zyy4v8lHsr

The Dubs are in their sixth NBA Finals in the last eight years, thanks in part to Steve Kerr's often in-your-face approach.

