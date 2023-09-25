"He gave up his life to care for her" - NBA fans flame George Karl after defending Deion Sanders

Former NBA coach George Karl always likes to share his opinion. Karl took to Twitter to defend Colorado football coach and current media superstar Deion Sanders. Coach Sanders aka Coach Prime was served a big slice of humble pie on Saturday when his Colorado Buffaloes were demolished by the Oregon Ducks 42-6.

Sanders’ Colorado team was the darling of the national media in the first month of the season as they started 3-0. The media loved the story of Sanders in his first season in Colorado after many thought they would be one of the worst teams in the nation.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning seemed to take personal offense to the coverage around Colorado. He used his pregame speech to motivate his team by calling out Sanders and Colorado. He said his team was fighting for wins, while Colorado was fighting for clicks.

Coach Karl was not a fan of Lanning’s motivation tactics. He called out the Oregon coach in defense of Sanders.

“I literally can’t remember the name of the Oregon football coach anymore. Back to generally anonymity. Maybe he needs more clicks? But everyone still remembers Coach Prime and the impact he’s having on his program and college football. Keep doing your thing, Deion!!” Karl tweeted.

Karl may be right as Sanders is still a way bigger star than Lanning even after the huge loss. However, his defense of Deion Sanders drew plenty of criticism.

Many came to the defense of Lanning instead of Deion Sanders like Karl. Some even offered some insight about the things Lanning has been through in order to make it up the coaching ladder. One fan offered Karl a history of Lanning’s path to be the coach of Oregon while he was an assistant at Georgia.

“(Lanning is a) 37 yr old Head Coach of a top 10 program football program. Makes about 7M a yr. Drove over a 1K miles to try and get job as an intern. Wife had cancer, he gave up his life to care for her at one point. Didnt leave GA when he got the OR job. Did both. Stayed until he won a Natty.” one fan wrote on Twitter.

There were plenty more reactions to George Karl’s tweet. Many NBA and college sports fans flamed Karl for his take. Check out the reactions below.

What is next for Deion Sanders and Colorado?

It will be interesting to see how polarizing Deion Sanders will be if his team keeps losing. They have a tough test this week when they take on No. 8 USC. The game is at home in Boulder, Colorado which could help. Their defense has struggled to stop anyone and USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be their best opponent yet.

The schedule is not much easier down the stretch for Colorado. They still have to play four more currently ranked teams. They end the season against Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State and Utah. Those four teams have a current combined record of 14-2.