“He is important to what I believe is our past, our present and our future” - Bob Myers addresses Draymond Green’s future with Warriors, mentions he will do whatever it takes to keep him with the team

Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers has said that he intends to try and keep All-Star forward Draymond Green at the team for the foreseeable future. Green could enter free agency next offseason if he declines a player option worth $27 million on his current contract.

Multiple reports state that Green is seeking a max contract worth up to $166 million for five years on his next deal. However, the Warriors could be hesitant to offer him that sum. Young stars Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins are also eligible for an extension.

It won't be feasible for them to offer a max contract for every extension player on the roster moving forward. However, Myers believes Green is integral to the Warriors. Here's what the Dubs' executive told Sirius XM NBA Radio about this:

"I'll do everything I can to make that happen. But he's so important to what I believe, is our past, our present, our future... What he also does is the weight of a leader in Steph [Curry], the best player always carries the load.

"They're the ones that are on the podium, they're the ones having to answer the questions, they're the one's kind of regulating the temperature of the team. Draymond offloads so much of that, for Steph... Draymond is also a guy that can speak on behalf of the team."

Bob Myers said that Draymond Green has equal status as the team's leader alongside Steph Curry. Green is the loudest voice in the locker room. He can hold every player accountable, including Curry and Klay Thompson.

On the court, the former DPOY is the backbone of the Dubs system on both ends of the floor. It's understandable why the Warriors would love to have him back. However, it could be difficult for them to extend Green's contract if he is hellbent on securing a max contract.

Rumors float around Draymond Green's future prospects with Warriors amid recent controversy

Draymond Green and the Warriors are probably at the lowest point in their partnership this offseason. Green recently had a physical altercation with Jordan Poole during practice. Leaked footage showed Green punching the fourth-year guard.

Green drew a lot of flak for the incident. As the Warriors' leader, many felt the 32-year-old was in the wrong for his actions. Draymond addressed the media and apologized to Jordan Poole and the team.

Draymond Green and the Warriors have agreed to let the former step away from the team as he reflects on the incident. Rumors have started to float around regarding Green's uncertain future with the team.

The controversy regarding Jordan Poole seems to have only hampered his shot at getting a max contract, so Green leaving the team next year or in 2024 could be a legitimate possibility.

Much will depend on how Draymond Green conducts himself within the locker room this season. He has frequently argued with coaches, players and the front office, but none of those skirmishes saw him crossing the line the way he did with Jordan Poole.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold with the defending champions and how it impacts their season, as Green is a crucial member of the organization.

