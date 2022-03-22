"He is second in the league to your baby Bird Luka" - Skip Bayless claims that winning games is not high on LeBron James' priority list

As the LA Lakers lost 127-119 to the Wizards on Saturday, LeBron James reached yet another milestone, passing Karl Malone to reach second spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

James started the game needing 19 points to tie Malone and ended up scoring 38 points in the loss. LeBron has reached plenty of milestones this season, and with the Lakers' poor record, it would not be unfair to say that James might just be stat-padding.

He passed Kareem-Abdul Jabbar for the most combined regular-season and post-season points last month in a loss to the Warriors. (115-117)

He also became the only NBA player to reach 30,000+ points, 10,000+ assists, and 10,000+ rebounds - another milestone reached in a losing effort, this time against the Phoenix Suns. (111-140)

Skip Bayless on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," bashed LeBron for his personal accolades not translating to wins for the Los Angeles Lakers:

"It is a done deal that LeBron is going to win this scoring title. Winning is his 4th or 5th priority on the list."

"He's going to shoot the ball at a high clip because he is second in the league, barely to your baby bird Luka (Doncic) in shots attempted, he's 21.5, Luka is 21.7."

Skip also pointed out reasons as to why LeBron might be stat-padding this season:

"LeBron is now fourth in minutes played at age 37 in year 19..he wants to score because the only way he's going to have even a remote G.O.A.T. case is to pass Kareem and win a scoring title at age 37."

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



— @RealSkipBayless "It is a done deal that LeBron is going to win this scoring title. Winning is his 4th or 5th priority on the list." "It is a done deal that LeBron is going to win this scoring title. Winning is his 4th or 5th priority on the list."— @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/VYE4q7j8uP

Kareem's record currently stands at 38,387 points, 1,440 ahead of LeBron James' 36,947, which LeBron might pass sometime next season.

LeBron James' incredible individual season

LeBron James against the Wizards

LeBron James is having one of his best seasons in the NBA - he's averaging 29.8 points per game, just shy of what he averaged in the 2007-08 NBA season when he became the scoring champion for the first time.

James also averages 8.2 rebounds per game, just shy of his career-high 8.6, and 1.1 blocks per game, which equals his career-high. James is also averaging the highest points per 36 minutes at 29.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



He has his eyes on that top spot LeBron James moves into second place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.He has his eyes on that top spot LeBron James moves into second place on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He has his eyes on that top spot 😤 https://t.co/gR5vQBQNgr

He has broken many, many records this season, and even more impressively, James is doing this at 37. If he keeps this up, he might just break some of these records next season. He's averaging the highest someone has averaged at 37 and in their 19th NBA season.

Edited by S Chowdhury