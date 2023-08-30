"He was just chilling in the blunt circle" - Reddit user claims Kawhi Leonard was 'allegedly' smoking marijuana at a house party once

Kawhi Leonard has been one of the best players in the NBA ever since he joined the league several years ago.

A two-time NBA champion, the superstar of the LA Clippers thrives on the court and is an elite two-way player and the franchise's best chance to win a championship.

Off the court, Kawhi Leonard keeps his life away from the media, and not much is known about his personality. He is a very quiet person, and it seems his character was the same when he was younger.

One would never see Kawhi Leonard steal the spotlight off the court during his high school and college years, but instead he was calm and quiet. Even if he was one of his team's best players, he was never a star.

Recently, a Reddit user shared a story of the 32-year-old superstar allegedly smoking marijuana at a house party.

"His Sr year they upset #1 ranked Mater Dei who had the Wear twins and other highly rated recruits. I went to the house after party at some rich chick's house. I was expecting Kawhi to be super hype but nope, he was just chilling in the blunt circle for most of the party," the user wrote.

Of course, we don't know if there is any truth to this story, since there is no evidence of Leonard allegedly smoking marijuana aside from the user's comment.

Still, the use of marijuana has created a debate between the league and the players in terms of whether it should be allowed or remain prohibited, and it is an issue that the NBA will have to deal with moving forward.

What is Kawhi Leonard's off-court life?

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two

Kawhi Leonard attended Martin Luther King High School and was one of the school's best players, playing alongside former NBA player Tony Snell. He then joined San Diego State University and spent two years there, leading San Diego to two straight conference tournament titles.

His university played in consecutive NCAA tournaments and made it as far as the Sweet 16. His No. 15 jersey has been retired by San Diego State University.

Kawhi Leonard decided to skip the final two years of his college career and declared for the 2011 NBA Draft, joining the San Antonio Spurs via a trade from the Indiana Pacers.

A two-time champion and Finals MVP, Leonard is a family man and father of two kids and has no social media accounts. Hence, it doesn't come as a surprise that he keeps his personal and family life away from other people and the media.

Even when speaking with the media after the games, the "Klaw" doesn't have much to say and feels uncomfortable speaking about his on-court play.

Kawhi Leonard is now focusing on the start of the season and has his sights set on leading the Clippers to the title. Leonard is dealing with a torn meniscus he suffered during the first-round playoff series with the Phoenix Suns.

However, the franchise expects him to be ready when training camp starts in the first days of October.

