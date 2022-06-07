“He just keeps bringing it up and bringing it up, like ‘now we’re this and Steph starts our offence not KD’” - Skip Bayless says Draymond Green is obsessed with exorcising the ghost of Kevin Durant

Draymond Green is believed to be obsessed with "exorcising the ghost of Kevin Durant," according to Skip Bayless. By reiterating that Steph Curry ran the offense during their shared tenure, Green gives the impression that he is criticizing KD.

Draymond Green "obsessed" with repeating Curry ran offense over Durant

Skip Bayless outlined:

“[Draymond] just keeps bringing it up and bringing it up. Like, ‘now we’re this and Steph starts our offence, not KD.’”

Draymond Green was asked after Game 2 about how Golden State has managed to rely on Steph for their offense, to which Green replied:

“Our offence is always a lot of Steph, it all starts with Steph. … When KD was here, our offence still started with Steph.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Draymond Green’s comments are referring to the 2016 Warriors squad’s leadership. He's stating that Steph Curry was the one running the offense the entire time. With Kevin Durant joining the squad and completing the super team, some discredited the championships due to how dominant Golden State was.

In an attempt to praise Steph Curry, Draymond continued to reiterate that it was not Kevin Durant running the offense. He has exhausted the comment to the point of Skip Bayless believing Green is "obsessed with exorcising the ghost of Kevin Durant."

Steph Curry, a three-time NBA champion, has proven his capability in running the offense. Kevin Durant has gained notoriety as one of the greatest shooters of all-time, though he does not top Steph.

Draymond Green made an effort to point that out in his comments, though he does not need to. Steph has more championships than KD and is the current all-time leader in 3-pointers made.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Nothing takes away from the insurmountable greatness of Durant, but Steph Curry continues to revolutionize the game even today.

After Green was selected by the Warriors in the 2012 NBA draft, few expected he and Curry would share the floor for 10 straight seasons. With the experience they have together, it makes sense that Green is going to praise Curry.

As an experienced broadcaster and champion, Draymond Green knows how to manipulate the media in his favor. If he is repeating something like this for the headlines, he is well aware of what he is doing.

Green is arguably not trying to take anything away from Kevin Durant, but rather outline just how great Curry really is. Steph running the floor in 2016 makes sense with his experience with the Warriors, regardless of how talented KD was.

Changing the way the offense worked would have been far too obtrusive. Durant knew how to complement the already great shooting squad and simply added himself where he was needed. The comments make it seem like Curry was telling KD what to do, which likely wasn't the case.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far