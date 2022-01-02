“He kicked everyone out of their own house, and he had a security check” - Gilbert Arenas hilariously recalls Kobe Bryant entering a party and kicking everyone out including the hosts

Kobe Bryant was one of the most prominent and most recognizable athletes globally. Due to that, he often had to take extra precautions on security when he traveled or went anywhere. Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas recalls a funny story he heard about Bryant kicking everyone out of a house for a security check.

Arenas played 11 years in the NBA, panning from 2001-12, facing up against Kobe Bryant several times, 16 to be exact. In those 16 matchups, Bryant had a clear advantage, winning nine of them.

In an interview with the YouTube channel djvlad, Arenas said he did not have any first eyewitness stories of great Bryant stories off the court but has heard a few funny ones.

He tells a story that was told to him by Caron Butler, another former NBA player who played with both Bryant and Arenas. Butler invited Bryant to his birthday party, and when Bryant arrived, he asked everyone to leave, including Butler and his family, to leave, so Bryant’s security team could clear the space.

Arenas told the story by saying,

“Kobe comes in, and you know he has security. Tell everyone one, ‘Hey, out of the house.’ “He kicked everyone out of their own house, and he had a security check to make sure everything was alright, and then they let everyone back in. He [Caron Butler] said, ‘I’m sitting outside looking like, yo bro, this is my house.’ He [Butler] said that was the way Kobe was.”

Even though this is not an eyewitness story of something Kobe Bryant did, it is always good to hear about his off-court life. Hearing about Bryant’s off-court life and hearing that his intensity was not just for when he played basketball, but he was always keeping that mentality.

Kobe Bryant and Gilbert Arenas combine for 105 points

Los Angeles Lakers legand Kobe Bryant with the ball in his final game

Kobe Bryant had a long career of 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Arenas played for four teams over 11 years, playing eight seasons with the Washington Wizards. Arenas was an elite scorer in his prime, averaging 27.7 points through his three All-Star seasons. Bryant averaged 25 points per game throughout his career and is one of the best players in NBA history.

Both players were great isolation scorers, and on December 17, 2006, they combined for 105 points in an overtime game. Arenas went off for a career-high with 60 points, while Bryant had a respectable 45 points.

SLAM @SLAMonline Gilbert Arenas and Kobe Bryant combined for 1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ points on this date 13 years ago. 🤒 @slamrewind Gilbert Arenas and Kobe Bryant combined for 1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ points on this date 13 years ago. 🤒 @slamrewind https://t.co/ECYa8LBDn9

Arenas and the Wizards would win 147-141 in overtime, but they both put up incredible displays. Bryant added ten assists, while Arenas had eight of his own, and both had eight rebounds.

Even though Kobe Bryant and Arenas were never teammates, they still had a historical offensive battle between the two. Even though Arenas didn’t have an eyewitness accent of a great Bryant off-court moment, it is still always nice to hear about his life outside of the NBA.

