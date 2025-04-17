"He knows basketball. He lives basketball": Luka Doncic lauds JJ Redick's constant commitment to his craft since his playing days

Luka Doncic gave Lakers head coach and his then-former teammate, JJ Redic,k his much-deserved flowers. The Slovenian superstar lauded Redick's commitment to his job and his love for the sport as he sat down with Lakers host Chris Geeter McGee for a candid conversation.
When asked about his dynamic with Redick as a player during their time with the Dallas Mavericks, to being coached by him years later, Doncic had a wholesome response.
"I know him as a player, he's different as a coach. He's a great guy. He knows basketball. He lives basketball. And by knowing him before, it was easy for me. When I played with him, I knew he could be an assistant coach, I never expected him to be a head coach. Seeing what he has done is unbelievable."
JJ Redick has been splendid for the Lakers in his first year coaching gig. While there, analysts and fans were divided about how his role would shape up over the season, the former sharpshooter silenced his critics, leading LA to a 50-32 season and clinching the No. 3 seed. The last time the Lakers had 50 wins was in the 2019-20 season.
Luka Doncic and JJ Redick's chemistry has looked solid and fruitful so far. Now, it remains to be seen if this translates to the duo winning a title by the end of the season.
JJ Redick reveals Luka Doncic's mindset ahead of T-Wolves playoff matchup
JJ Redick spoke to the media after the Lakers' practice session on Wednesday. The 40-year-old was asked about Luka Doncic's preparation, and the former gave a quick reply about the All-Star guard's surging confidence levels.
"He thinks there’s not a person in the world who can guard him."
Doncic has been a force for the Lakers this season. Since his arrival in LA, the guard averages 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.6 steals in 28 games. Should he stay healthy, the Lakers are primed to go the distance with LeBron James and Austin Reaves in the mix.
