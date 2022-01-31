“He knows his body better than anybody else” - Russell Westbrook says LeBron James’ health is more important at this juncture as LA Lakers continue to struggle in the latter's absence 

The LA Lakers had a disappointing six-game road trip to the East Coast as they won just twice during that stretch, with LeBron James missing the last three games in a row. The 37-year-old, who had made 28 consecutive appearances since November 24th, suffered a knee injury before the game against the 76ers last Thursday.

The latest injury update on James is that he is likely to be out until the soreness in his knee goes away. As of now, there is no exact timetable available for his return.

Speaking to reporters after the Lakers' latest loss against the Atlanta Hawks, Russell Westbrook said the team's main focus will remain on seeing LeBron James healthy, suggesting they will not rush him back despite their struggles.

Here's what Westbrook said (via Spectrum SportsNet):

"He knows his body better than anyone else. The biggest thing is his health, making sure that he's healthy. I know he wants to be back on the floor but his health is most important."

The Lakers had a legitimate shot at winning their last two games of this road trip without LeBron James. They managed to cut down their 20-point deficit to one point against the Hornets and led by ten points against the Hawks at the start of the final quarter. However, LA couldn't manage to hold on to their momentum in the clutch in both those games, eventually leading to their losses.

Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook hit top form for LA Lakers in absence of LeBron James

The biggest takeaway the LA Lakers can bring home is Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis' sublime form. Both players have looked like their All-Star self over their respective last two appearances. If they can continue to perform at that level in LeBron James' absence, the Lakers will fancy their chances of doing well moving forward.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports ANTHONY DAVIS YAMS IN EMBIID’S GRILL ANTHONY DAVIS YAMS IN EMBIID’S GRILL https://t.co/YM49FtXQsc

Frank Vogel's side are now three games under the .500 mark at 24-27 for the season. They sit ninth in the Western Conference and will need an extraordinary effort if they are to achieve a top-six finish. The Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks have performed much better thus far, and are favorites to finish between third and sixth in the West standings.

Nevertheless, the LA Lakers will continue to be a threat due to the star-studded squad they have at their disposal. James has been in great form, while Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis have been catching up well. That could prove to be decisive given the Lakers' hopes of avoiding the play-in tournament and achieving direct qualification to the playoffs.

