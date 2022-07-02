“He knows a real leader like LeBron would have to challenge Kyrie Irving… Kevin Durant would rather challenge anonymous people on Twitter” - Frank Isola says Kevin Durant doesn’t want to be a leader and wants a drama-free team

Ever since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, fans and observers have wondered where the superstar forward will land. One theory is that Durant, who has been criticized for not being a leader, will seek a championship contender where he won't have to lead.

On SiriusXM NBA Radio, analyst Frank Isola said he believes Durant wants to go to a "drama-free" team. Isola even compared it to how KD doesn't want to have to challenge his teammates to be ready to play.

“He knows a real leader like LeBron (James) would have to challenge Kyrie Irving," Isola said. "Kevin Durant would rather challenge anonymous people on Twitter.”

The pairing of Durant and Kyrie Irving turned out to be a nightmare, as their three years were filled with off-court drama and tension within the organization. Landing James Harden one season and then replacing him with Ben Simmons the next year produced no magic in either scenario.

Basketball world waits for Kevin Durant trade

NBA fans weren't expecting a curveball like Kevin Durant's trade request. It was only hours before free agency began when the Durant news broke.

Since then, observers and fans have been trying to figure out where Durant will be playing in the upcoming season. Although Durant has dealt with injuries over the last several seasons, he's still one of the league's most dangerous players.

Durant reportedly has the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat at the top of his wish list. Either of the teams that finished with the best record in their respective conferences would get a significant upgrade by landing Durant. The 12-time All-Star has the ability to be the final difference-maker for any team.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral ESPN Andscape’s Marc Spears spoke to a few general managers and asked what the Nets want for Kevin Durant;



“Young or future All-Star, lots of picks, the ability to swap picks, and another starter.” 🤯 ESPN Andscape’s Marc Spears spoke to a few general managers and asked what the Nets want for Kevin Durant;“Young or future All-Star, lots of picks, the ability to swap picks, and another starter.” 🤯 https://t.co/xm7X7sVSdS

Only time will tell where Durant, who has four years remaining on his contract, ends up.

Durant played in 55 games last year, averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8%, including 38.3% from 3-point range.

Durant has led the league in scoring four times. The 2013-14 MVP has played for three franchises. He won two championships with the Golden State Warriors – in 2017 and 2018 – and helped them to another to another NBA Finals in 2019.

Durant will turn 34 before next season begins. He's played just 80 of 226 games in the past three seasons.

