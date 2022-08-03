“He and Kyrie had melted down completely, they had gone splitsville” - NBA analyst says Kevin Durant stepped on the court with a give up attitude in the playoffs, believes Mike James’ comments

Skip Bayless believes Kevin Durant held a ‘give up attitude’ in his series against Boston. He cited recent reports of comments from the Brooklyn star regarding Brooklyn’s postseason to support his position.

Bayless said:

“[Kevin Durant] and Kyrie had melted down completely, they had gone splitsville”

Does Kevin Durant want out because of Kyrie Irving?

Kevin Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn no more than a week after Kyrie Irving opted into his player option with the squad. The move from KD read like he not only wanted away from the Nets but also Kyrie Irving himself.

Bayless believes in Mike James’ report about Durant. Durant reportedly "knew" of the team's defeat to Boston. Brooklyn did not manage to win a single game in their series against Boston.

There was a lack of tenacity from both Durant and Irving during the series. Bayless' observation of the two players going ‘splitsville’ before the series seems plausible.

The pair were supposed to be the most lethal duo in the league. The pairing has thus far proved a great disappointment. Irving and Durant only played 44 games together since their 2019 start in Brooklyn. The chemistry never had a chance to develop.

Going forward, it seems that Durant wants space from Irving. Irving has expressed interest in staying in Brooklyn, regardless of what happens next season.

However, Lakers-Nets trades keep popping up in the headlines. Since the beginning of the offseason, Lakers fans have curated and dreamed of an exchange of Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving.

KD wants more than just out of Brooklyn. Durant requesting a trade right after Irving opts in could signal that he wants away from Irving. The star battled injuries and then made personal decisions regarding his vaccinations that forced him out for most of the season.

Whatever the reason is for Durant's wishes, he does seem to want to move on from Brooklyn. Steve Nash and the organization are still hoping for massive value for KD. However, Durant will likely remain in Brooklyn.

Teams who have sent offers for Durant, like the Celtics, have not come back for a second round of trade talks. The Nets have declined requests because teams have fallen short of their high demands. Many believe that the teams are not backing out but rather trying to wait out Brooklyn to see if they lower their expectations.

Durant has not proved himself as a dominant leader. His value reflects his immense shooting abilities and two-time champion status.

