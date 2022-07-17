“He laid the foundation for his best player on the planet greatness in OKC” - Skip Bayless believes Kevin Durant will go into the hall of fame representing the Thunder, says he left his heart in OKC

Kevin Durant has had a successful run in the NBA by every standard. Considered one of the best players in the league and a future Hall of Famer, KD’s peers admire his career.

During his rookie season, he was awarded Rookie of the Year after posting an average of 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Having been in the league for 14 seasons, Durant has made the All-Star selection twelve times, only missing out during his first two seasons. He spent 9 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading the league in scoring four times. He dominated the league for three consecutive seasons, scoring the most points in the 2009-10, 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons.

Having led OKC to the Conference Finals with an average of 32 PPG in the 2014 NBA regular season, he won the 2014 MVP.

On "The Skip Bayless show," Skip Bayless responded to a question about which team Durant will represent when he enters the Hall of Fame. Bayless predicted that KD would be representing OKC. He argued that Durant became the terrific player that he is today during his time with OKC.

"I still believe Kevin Durant still have at least one more championship in him. But if KD does not win another championship, I believe that he would go into the Hall of Fame representing the Oklahoma City Thunder, not Golden State where he was obviously back-to-back finals MVP," Bayless said.

"OKC, he laid the foundation for his best player on the planet greatness in OKC. I believe he left much of his heart in OKC. So even though he went to Golden State, and he saved Steph's legacy twice, 2017, 2018. What meant the most to him were his days of Thunder."

Skip Bayless believes the Brooklyn Nets will keep Kevin Durant, says the franchise will win the 2023 championship title

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks to pass during the first half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on April 12, 2022, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The Brooklyn Nets could lose both of their top players in the 2022 off-season. Kevin Durant requested a trade, and the LA Lakers are looking to snatch Kyrie Irving. The Nets will likely rebuild their roster around Ben Simmons.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to stay in Brooklyn with or without Kevin Durant. @RealSkipBayless reacts: Kyrie Irving reportedly wants to stay in Brooklyn with or without Kevin Durant. @RealSkipBayless reacts: https://t.co/phsUVHEY8K

Skip Bayless, however, believes that the Nets will be holding on to both Durant and Irving. He also added that the Nets could win the championship with both players and Simmons.

"I could be wrong about this, but I still believe that Kevin and Kyrie and Ben Simmons, together will win a championship in Brooklyn," Bayless said.

"I still believe the Brooklyn Nets will hold Kevin Durant to the four years left on his contract and that with Kyrie next year and with a, we hope healthy mentally and physically Ben Simmons, I believe they will go into the year as the favorites to win it all."

