“He’ll be in the same situation Kevin Durant is in frankly, look at where Kevin’s at” - NBA analyst says LeBron James will lose all his leverage if he extends his contract right now

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have reportedly started discussions about a contract extension. Tim Bontemps, however, believes the Lakers captain should hold back on making a deal this offseason to not lose his leverage.

James is entering the final year of his contract, and many have wondered where he will go next. Any team he signs with might be where he retires, which will be a big factor in his decision-making.

The four-time NBA champion has expressed his desire to play with his son Bronny before he retires, which might be brought up in contract negotiations. Last night, he got emotional while watching Bronny and his younger son Bryce share the court.

Fans and pundits have suggested that he retires with one of the most storied franchises in league history. However, some, including former teammate Kevin Love, would like to see him retire with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On "NBA Today," the topic of whether LeBron should sign a two-year extension this offseason was brought up. Bontemps believes LBJ will lose his leverage and could be in Kevin Durant's situation if he signs.

"If he extends, he'll be in the same situation Kevin Durant is in frankly, right? Look at where Kevin's at. If he hadn't extended last summer, this whole thing would have played out so much differently. He would have the ability to choose where he wanted to go this summer. Obviously, he didn't have that choice because he extended."

If James does not sign a contract this summer, he will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. While it would give him the power to join any team, he could also take a pay cut to accommodate the acquisition of his son or help the team be more competitive.

Can LeBron James lead the LA Lakers to another title run?

LeBron James (R) and Anthony Davis (L) of the Los Angeles Lakers

James led the Lakers to an NBA title in 2020 but has since disappointed. The last two seasons have been less than ideal for the Lakers, as they were eliminated in the first round and missed the playoffs completely last season.

With LBJ entering the final year of his contract, this could be the last time we see the four-time MVP don the purple and gold. Winning the 2023 title is undoubtedly the Lakers' top priority.

One could argue that the Lakers have not put together a roster that can contend for the title. However, the team is relying on a healthy Anthony Davis to lead the line.

LakeShow @LakeShowCP LeBron and Darvin Ham allegedly agreed that Anthony Davis should be the focal point of the Lakers' offense. LeBron and Darvin Ham allegedly agreed that Anthony Davis should be the focal point of the Lakers' offense. 👀 https://t.co/RXDEIuwlK9

It has been reported that they will be running their offense through Davis. Although the three-time block champion's health has been an issue over the last two seasons, the Lakers are confident he will be good to go this time.

