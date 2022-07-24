"I think he wasn’t mentally there in terms of a return this past April" - NBA insider gives the latest on Jamal Murray's health as Denver Nuggets desperately await his return

On the HoopsHype podcast, Michael Scotto and Mike Singer talked about all things Denver Nuggets, stating:

"I think he wasn’t mentally there in terms of a return this past April, which would’ve entailed a postseason run. He’ll have a full offseason and training camp. I’ve seen him throw down some pretty impressive dunks in practice gyms. He looks good. " (via) HoopsHype

Previewing the Denver Nuggets 2022-23 NBA season

Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

The Nuggets finished sixth in the Western Conference this past season. It marked their fourth consecutive playoff appearance under Michael Malone, but also their first first-round exit in that period.

In the Nikola Jokic era, the Nuggets have blossomed into contenders in the Western Conference. They have three franchise players on hand, the most since Carmelo Anthony's tumultuous tenure came to an end in early 2010s.

The Nuggets are led by a two-time MVP and an All-Rookie combo-guard who has shown flashes of brilliance in the playoffs in 2020 and 2021. The team's additions of Bones Hyland and big man Demarcus Cousins have proved pivotal.

Jokic is somewhat of a self-sustaining MVP. He is a center with immaculate passing skills and a feather touch and is an invaluable defender. He has one of the highest basketball IQs in the game of basketball currently.

The Nuggets edged past the Clippers in the 2020 playoffs, only to get trounced by the LA Lakers in five games. Part of that can be attributed to exhaustion from having played 14 games to reach the conference finals.

Not once did any player on the Nuggets roster lead the game in scoring or rebounding in the five-game series. The average margin of victory for the Lakers was 7.5 points in the series.

All of this is relevant because that is what it takes to be an NBA champion. The Nuggets are far better than the rest of the league. However, they don't seem to have much of a place between the Warriors, Clippers and Lakers.

A good comparison is Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Late-season humps have to be conquered in order to break through and get to the next season.

The Bucks were successfully able to do that. On the other end of that spectrum lies the Utah Jazz, who, after several disappointing playoff runs, have decided to blow up their core.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far