“He in a lot of ways helps the Celtics more than Warriors” - Bill Simmons believes if Klay Thompson still feels he’s ‘2016 Klay’ the Warriors and Steve Kerr could have a situation on their hands

Bill Simmons believes Klay Thompson should be coming off the bench for this finals series because he is no longer one of the top five Golden State Warriors.

Steve Kerr may need to prepare to bench Klay Thompson during the finals

Simmons explained:

“The Klay thing is a thing that is going to be a big decision for Kerr in one of these games where I don’t think he’s one of their best five players in the series. I think he, in a lot of ways, helps the Celtics more than the Warriors."

Bill Simmons continued:

“If he still feels like he’s 2016 Klay when he’s not, and I say this in the least inflammatory, most respectful way possible, they’re gonna have a situation where there’s a game in Boston when it might not make sense to have him out there.”

Klay Thompson has been with the Warriors since being drafted in the 2011 NBA Draft. He has seen a lot of success. He, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green have won three NBA championships. Therefore, it might be hard to breakup the trio, even if that means bettering their chances.

Simmons touched on the difficulties of making big decisions with deep personal ties:

“With all the equity that he’s built in this Warriors relationship, how much his teammates value him, the coach values him, all the shit that he went through, is Kerr gonna have to have that moment where he’s just like, ‘I need to win this game … I’m gonna have to take you out’”

Klay Thompson was once an integral part of the trio in Golden State. He and Steph Currywere dubbed “The Splash Brothers” because they were, arguably, the most unstoppable duo in the league.

More recently, however, players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have proven to be more effective in helping securing the victories Golden State needs.

Simmons argues that it is due to the Warriors and Klay still believing he is still playing at his 2016 calibre, able to shoot 11 threes in single playoff games. With this being Thompson’s first season back after such a major injury, and the Warriors extending themselves to the absolute deepest point in the year, it would make sense for Klay to start coming off the bench anyway.

Regardless of how hot he started this season, and how much he has helped his squad, his ability to even be playing at the moment is one thing. Klay Thompson’s ability to be playing in yet another NBA Finals is a complete other thing.

It makes sense that Thompson wants to be on the floor and help his teammates. But Simmons is right; Klay and his squad are going to have to stomach making the tough decisions, even if that means separating “The Splash Brothers”.

It would not mean Klay is only on the floor as needed. Therefore, Steve Kerr needs to stay ready to bench Thompson if he continues to become a liability for his squad.

