“He may not be a hero to you, but he a hero to somebody” - Stephen Jackson Sr. tells Stephen A. Smith to cut out the Kyrie Irving criticism, says "let that man live"

NBA journeyman Stephen Jackson Sr. defended Kyrie Irving against ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on Thursday.

After New York City altered its vaccine mandate to allow athletes and entertainers to play in city venues, Irving will be able to play in home games. Jackson did not approve of Smith's reaction to the development.

Stephen A. Smith needs to cut out the Kyrie Irving criticism

Stephen Jackson Sr. said:

“He may not be a hero to you, but he a hero to somebody.”

Kyrie Irving has only played 20 games this season due to his decision to remain unvaccinated. Because of New York City's COVID-19 measures, he was unable to play in the city, either at Barclays Center or the New York Knicks' Madison Square Garden.

Brooklyn originally didn't want a full-time player but reversed that decision in December. Irving returned to play in January, but only in games not in New York City or Toronto.

During his 20 games, Irving averaged 28.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Stats like these are going to be a big boost in the final nine games. Had the restriction not been lifted, he would have been able to play in only two of those.

What irked Jackson about Irving’s return is Smith’s tone.

Smith said:

“I’m very very happy that Kyrie Irving is going to be on the basketball court. I’m ecstatic, mind you, because his absence would have cost the Brooklyn Nets a championship, I firmly believe that. … The mandate was bogus.”

So Smith is “very happy” about Irving returning but feels the need to continue to say Kyrie’s actions have not made him a hero?

Smith said:

“He put himself above the team, which is entirely his right. … But at the end of the day that don’t make him no damn hero, because he’s not. He was willing to leave the Brooklyn Nets hanging if necessary, willing to jeopardize their championship hopes if necessary, because of his individual isolated choice, at the expense of his entire organization.

"And if that’s someones definition of a hero, I’ll just say it damn sure ain’t mine.”

After almost an entire season of Smith begging Irving to play, when he is finally able to full time, Smith still managed to find something to be displeased about.

Jackson's point is that Irving is still someone else’s hero. Smith had no reason to go off about Irving not being a hero, because there has never been a narrative for that. Not once has Irving ever stated, or even hinted toward, him thinking his actions were heroic.

For Smith to define them as that is invoking his own narrative around Irving. This is the first time the media has mentioned Irving in any kind of light as a “hero.”

Irving being able to play at home should be reveled in as a positive. The man has not been able to play in his home arena for the entire season. Celebrating his return should be the narrative.

Smith has been unhappy with Irving’s decision all year and has said multiple times that Brooklyn would be eliminated in the first round because of Irving’s stance. Now that Irving is back before the playoffs, the Nets have a substantially better chance.

