"He needs to build his basketball armor" - Gilbert Arenas makes feelings known on son Alijah Arenas following his blueprint

Similar to his fellow 2000s All-Stars who hope to witness the next generation of their families compete in the league, Gilbert Arenas eagerly anticipates the day when his sons will step onto the NBA court. The former Wizards star's son, Alijah Arenas, is a five-star recruit who has reclassified to the Class of 2026 and is a top-ten prospect in his class. When asked about his son's journey following in his footsteps, Arenas spoke about the advice he gave and the individuality needed to succeed in the league.

Arenas, who spent two years at the University of Arizona, followed a more traditional route to the league that ultimately benefited the former player All-Star. The former guard, drafted by the Golden State Warriors, spoke about how he recommended a similar pathway to his son and how Alijah Arenas' commitment to USC came forth.

"You know his eighth grade year, trying to figure out what school he was going to go to and looked across the board. Did all the research on certain schools and realised old school method was still the best method for the end result. Trying to get his chance to be a pro, he needs to build his individual basketball armor, you know." said Gilbert Arenas, speaking about his discussions with his son about his possible career paths.

"So going to Chatsworth and I said, you know by your third year, if you're projecting on how I think you're gonna project then you know we can skip your senior year and just hit the college," Arenas added. "So, the talent I believed in, ended up showing. He believed in it and everything came true so far."

As Alijah Arenas prepares for his collegiate career, Gilbert Arenas's words must be ringing in his ears about how he must hone his skills in preparation for the NBA. If the 6-foot-6 wing can deliver on his potential, we may have another Arenas ripping up defenses in the league soon.

Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas averaged 30.3 points as a high-school freshman

Alijah Arenas enjoyed a stellar high school career and is one of the most exciting scorers coming out of high school, having averaged over 30 points as a freshman. This truly ridiculous achievement underlines the sheer potential held by the young gun, who has reportedly trained one-on-one with the likes of Kevin Durant, Naz Reid, and Moses Moody, among others.

Like his famous father, Gilbert Arenas, Alijah projects as an electric scorer with a bag that can make almost anyone jealous. Committing to USC is likely to be seen as a good decision from him as one of the top prospects in his class. Exciting times lie ahead in the Arenas household, with the Wizards' star's second son Aloni and daughter Hamiley also showing glimpses of potential early on.

