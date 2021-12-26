“He’s not a winning player, it’s why he wears number zero for zero rings” - Skip Bayless critical of Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers extended their losing streak as they hosted the San Antonio Spurs in a Thursday night fixture. With Anthony Davis out, Westbrook continued to be on the receiving end of the stick.

Popular sports analyst Skip Bayless held nothing back on his Undisputed show as he dragged Russell Westbrook for the Lakers' terrible run. His tendency to turn the ball over regularly has become a cause for concern. He has the worst turnover record amongst his team, giving the ball away an average of 4.6 times per game.

Skip was also taken aback by Westbrook's celebratory response to a put-back in the third quarter, after the latter reduced the Spurs' lead in the game to 13 points.

"I'm telling you what he was doing at that moment, he was celebrating his put back, his achievement. Because he is nothing but a solo act, a stat machine, a triple double wonder, eighth wonder of the world. You know it and I know it. But he is not a winning player, it's why he wears number zero, for zero rings."

Shannon Sharpe, co-host of Undisputed, was of the opinion that the Lakers are simply "a bad basketball team." He stated that even if all their players were healthy, they don't stand a chance of making it to the playoffs. Both Sharpe and Bayless drove home one point, claiming that LeBron James isn't the player he used to be and as such he cannot carry an entire roster to an NBA title anymore.

James has put up 101 points in the last three games, posting an average of 33.7 points per game. But not even that has been enough to secure a run of victories for the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers suffer their fourth consecutive defeats

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers waits for a free throw during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Staples Center on December 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Lakers are going through a tough run of games, which has become an all-too-familiar statement. Every time they look like they're turning the tide, they slip up again. With 9-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook at the forefront of the Lakers' poor performances as he continues to struggle to make the desired impact on the team.

The 28 points blow out loss to the San Antonio Spurs makes it the fourth consecutive loss for the Lakers in a week. The other defeats came at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Phoenix Suns.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 5 years ago today, Russell Westbrook had 26 PTS, 22 AST, 11 REB during his MVP season.



He averaged 31.6 PTS, 10.7 REB, 10.4 AST & recorded an NBA record 42 triple-doubles that season. 5 years ago today, Russell Westbrook had 26 PTS, 22 AST, 11 REB during his MVP season. He averaged 31.6 PTS, 10.7 REB, 10.4 AST & recorded an NBA record 42 triple-doubles that season. https://t.co/9np94YpzlO

Westbrook has recorded 14 double-doubles and 5 triple-doubles (the third best in the league this season), and yet he has found it extremely difficult to gel with this Lakers team. He currently averages 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, featuring in all 33 games played so far this season.

In the last three games, former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook has registered 18 turnovers. If the Lakers are to make a serious playoff run, they will need Westbrook to address that area of his game sooner rather than later.

Edited by David Nyland