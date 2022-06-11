“He plays against Giannis, he plays against Embiid… He’s taking specific looks at what LeBron does” - James Worthy says 8x All-Star is one of the best players in the NBA, says he needs to be on the floor

One of the woes faced by the LA Lakers during the NBA season was the injuries to top players, especially Anthony Davis. The center played in only 40 games, missing 42.

The super team was barely on display due to injuries suffered by two of the Big Three. With Russell Westbrook playing almost all the games (78), the Big Three played only 21 games together. Although they recorded about the 52% win-loss ratio in their time together, their performances were far from what was expected.

Former Lakers star James Worthy talked about what the eight-time All-Star could be for the team if he was healthy. The three-time NBA champion said Davis was one of the league's best players – if he remains healthy and on the floor.

"It's so amazing that when he's on the floor healthy, it's like he's one of the best in the league," Worthy said. "I mean, he plays against Giannis (Antetokounmpo), he plays against, you know, (Joel) Embiid and he just has to have a healthy year. I think he knows this.

"Sometimes, you know, players they work out and they feel pretty good about themselves, but I'm sure that he's taking specific looks (at) what LeBron does, like certain parts of lower body. Whatever it means to get stronger to keep him on the floor and available. Sometimes, the fluke injuries, I understand.

"Then, a lot of that stuff is mental, too, having that mental capacity to be able to push through it, some of it."

Darvin Ham has referred to 2017 All-Star MVP as the key

In his introductory news conference, new Lakers coach Darvin Ham was asked about how he intends to construct the team. Ham said that his entire approach will be hinged on a healthy Anthony Davis. He intends to build the team from the defense and then to the forward.

Ham said that while LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are at the core, a healthy Davis is the missing link to success. Ham said that he, alongside the management, will do everything possible to assist Davis in anyway possible.

