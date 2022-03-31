“He put Joel Embiid and the 76ers on his lap and gave them a spa****g” - Kendrick Perkins praises Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Mamba Mentality after clutch block on Joel Embiid

ESPN anaylst Kendrick Perkins praised Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for his incredible performance Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks past the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid 118-116 on Tuesday night in a showdown of Eastern Conference leaders.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shows his 'Mamba Mentality' in clutch moment

On Wednesday on “NBA Today” on NBA on ESPN, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins broke down Antetokounmpo's effort. Perkins said:

“(Giannis) put Joel Embiid and the 76ers on his lap and gave them a spa****g.”

Milwaukee's 118-116 win provided a thrilling performance between two MVP contenders and two of the NBA's best big men.

Antetokounmpo stepped up with some ‘Mamba Mentality’ in the late seconds of the game.

As the game was winding down, Embiid drove to the net to try to tie the game when Antetokounmpo blocked the shot to secure the win. The play was initially ruled goaltending but that call ended up being waved, and Antetokounmpo walked away happy.

The “Greak Freak” finished with 46 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Antetokounmp is averaging a double-double with 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assist per game. He has been atop the MVP conversation for a majority of the season.

Coming off last year's championship victory, Antetokounmpo is proving his Mamba Mentality game after game. The big is running the court like he plans to keep the crown on his head.

Embiid had an outstanding game as well, scoring 29 points, with 14 rebounds and seven assists.

His new teammate, James Harden, excelled as well. Harden finished with 32 points, five rebounds, and nine assists. The duo's 61 points ended up not being enough.

Milwaukee (47-28) is in second place in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks are a game behind the Miami Heat (49-28) for first place. Miami defeated the Boston Celtics 106-98 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (46-29) and Boston (47-30) trail the Heat by two games.

The Bucks will face the Brooklyn Nets (40-36) on Thursday night it what is sure to be a test. With Kyrie Irving back playing home games, he and Kevin Durant are looking to make up for lost time this season. They are 8-3 in their last 11 games. Giannis will try to have another good game.

The 76ers, meanwhile, will visit the Detroit Pistions (20-56).

Antetokounmpo is a six-time All-Star and has been selected to the All-Defensive team four times.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein