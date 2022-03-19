“He raised me and showed me the ropes” - Reggie Jackson says he appreciates what Russell Westbrook has done for his career

LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook is having a horrid season and has come under fire for his team's poor run. However, he was a role model for many earlier in his career, including the LA Clippers' starting point guard Reggie Jackson.

The Lakers and Clippers do not see eye-to-eye, and that rivalry automatically extends to the players. But that has not stopped Jackson from acknowledging Westbrook's impact on his career.

In an article by The Athletic's Sam Amick, Reggie revealed that there is no beef between him and Russ regardless of how things may seem. He went on to correct a misconception about his time with Westbrook at the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he wrote "SPG" (Starting Point Guard) despite being the sixth man.

"I had a great time when I was in OKC. Russ was my biggest advocate. … I know when people (talk about) the ‘SPG’ thing, or things like that — I just wish we had dealt (with things) better as a team, as an organization."

When asked about their current relationship, he said:

"No, nah. I mean I see him around. We play pick up and all (during the offseason). There’s no problem (laughs) — at all. I always wish him well, always tell him to tell his family what’s up for me. He was definitely — even though we were around the same age — he was definitely my vet, showing me the ropes, taking me around, making me comfortable."

"I think a lot of my aggression and my fire, and the way I play is because we’re all a product of our environment, he continued. So I also felt like I was raised under him as well. I’m always appreciative of Russ and thankful for all he’s done for me during my career. He raised me and showed me the ropes, especially preparing me for… what it was going to be like being a starter in the league and taking your lumps, the ups and downs, and staying confident in yourself and even keel. I think a lot of that was from watching him and just getting to pick his brain and talk to him. But when we get out there and it’s time to compete, there’s no friends (laughs)."

The Clippers have bested their noisy neighbors this season, winning the season series. In one of those fixtures, Reggie crossed Russell so badly that the nine-time All-Star decided to trip him.

Russell Westbrook recorded a triple-double for the first time last night since December 31, 2021

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers is defended by Gary Trent Jr. #33 and Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors

Russ has approached the game with a lot more caution this season than he normally does, reducing his productivity. Lakers Nation came down heavily on him after his early turnover problems, and he has since then reduced his intensity.

Mr. Triple-double, who registered 38 last season, has managed only ten this time, with his latest coming against the Toronto Raptors last night at Scotiabank Arena. Before last night's performance, the last time he had a triple-double was in the Lakers' win against the Portland Trail Blazers on December 31.

All Russell Westbrook needs now is consistency. The two-time scoring champ is having the worst points average of his career since his sophomore season. So far this season, he has averaged 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 69 games.

