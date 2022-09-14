“He really is someone that can orchestrate and really hold a game”- Austin Reaves opens up on his relation with Lebron James, says 4X NBA Champion elevates your game

LA Lakers youngster Austin Reaves has revealed what it's like to share the court with LeBron James. King James and Reaves were the standout players for the Lakers last season in an otherwise horrendous campaign for the franchise.

In an interview with The Athletic's Shams Charania, the sharpshooter spoke about how easy it is to play with LeBron James.

Reaves spoke about how the four-time Finals MPV puts you in the right spaces for you and the team to succeed. The 24-year-old also spoke about how everyone on the roster has been putting in the work this summer for the upcoming campaign.

"We've both been in the gym, everybody on the team has put the work in, you know, really just putting the work in for the season to come but playing with him is very easy. I mean, he really puts you in the right spots for you to be successful but also for the team. He really is someone that can orchestrate and really hold a game. For me to be able to share the floor with him, you know I have these moments like the meme that are very special to me and, you know, hopefully we can keep doing it," Austin Reaves said.

The meme that Reaves is referring to is an exchange between himself and LeBron James on the court. King James was seen passing on instructions to Reaves, but the 24-year-old appears to be clueless as to what the four-time champion is talking about.

Last season, Austin Reaves averaged 7.3 points on a nightly basis while playing less than 24 minutes. He shot nearly 46% from the field and over 31% from the perimeter as his best performance of the season came against the Denver Nuggets when he dropped a 31-point triple-double.

Austin Reaves established himself as a potential starter for the LA Lakers in the coming season after his exploits in the previous campaign. He has shown tenacity and awareness on the defensive end of the floor, as well as an ability to shoot from the perimeter.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Lakers' Austin Reaves sits down with @Stadium : "I definitely don't pass the eye test and I'm not the most athletic in the world, but I've figured it out so far." On goal of starting role in 2022-23, LeBron and Kobe, believing he's the best golfer in the NBA, and more. Lakers' Austin Reaves sits down with @Stadium: "I definitely don't pass the eye test and I'm not the most athletic in the world, but I've figured it out so far." On goal of starting role in 2022-23, LeBron and Kobe, believing he's the best golfer in the NBA, and more. https://t.co/KplZQt7WYS

LeBron James approaching his 20th season in the NBA

2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

Arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James seems to be breaking milestones and re-writing the history books every time he takes the court. The four-time champion is coming into his 20th season in the league, having been drafted in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Even at 37, LeBron James is fit and firing on all cylinders. He is coming off a season where he averaged 30.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting the ball better than 52% from the field and nearly 36% from the perimeter. He also vied for the scoring title and has shown no signs of slowing down.

That gap is bigger than Kareem and 0. LeBron has lapped the field. Most PPG in 19th season:29.7 — LeBron James29282726252423222120191817161514.6 — Kareem-Abdul JabbarThat gap is bigger than Kareem and 0. LeBron has lapped the field. https://t.co/q5ZhUpJvJ0

LeBron James will be eyeing his fifth championship this season or at least hoping to contend for the title. The 17-time champions haveoverhauled though not necessarily improved it, but if King James and Anthony Davis can stay healthy, then they could make some serious noise in the West.

