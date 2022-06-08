“He’s only 34 years old, he’s significantly years younger than LeBron, he knows how to take care of his body” - Chiney Ogwumike says ‘hell yeah’ Steph Curry is in his prime, says he’s really matured

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are attempting to win their fourth NBA championship together. With Curry playing elite basketball in the NBA finals against the Boston Celtics, it appears he is still in his prime.

During a recent segment on NBA Today, the panelists seemed to agree with that view. Chiney Ogwumike went a step further in her assessment of why Curry is still at his height.

Can we say hell yeah? Like he is for sure in his prime. I think we are starting to see, especially with how science is moving, you know LeBron James playing late into his career. He's only 34 years old, he's significantly years younger than LeBron, he knows how to take care of his body because of his first year.

While LeBron James is a unique case because of his body type, advancements in science are keeping several veterans in the NBA. LeBron James has established a prototype for body management that players across sports are implementing.

Given Steph Curry's injury history early in his career, it's clear that scientific advancements have kept Curry's body healthy. With his body healthy, the two-time MVP is playing some spectacular basketball.

His first few years were tough, and so he had to figure it out early and he's been able to maintain that. Remember the conversation was a lot about his conditioning and building up muscle at the beginning of the year. That pays off right now in the postseason and the NBA finals, and this is a guy whose averaging about double his teammates.

Steph Curry is playing alongside some great teammates, so averaging double of them is astounding. The rate at which Curry is scoring is only part of why he is in his prime.

Steph Curry's maturity has helped seal his position as the best player in the NBA finals

Thanks to his maturity, Curry is playing like the best player in the NBA finals.

While Steph Curry's scoring has been impressive in the NBA finals, Chiney Ogwumike believes his maturity and leadership are critical factors in his success.

So overall, this is the quintessential leader that you can see. Like, that's why it, didn't Adam Silver, as you mentioned, say, "Hey, it's great when the Warriors are in the NBA finals." This is the reason why Steph is showing you that he's in his prime. He's a voice and he's really mature throughout this experience

Part of Steph Curry's increased maturity is how he approaches leadership. Curry's leadership has been significant in getting the current Golden State Warriors to where they are today.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Steph Curry on his leadership approach with the young guys Steph Curry on his leadership approach with the young guys https://t.co/wLM26IMSZV

Young stars like Jordan Poole are developing thanks to Curry's guidance.

