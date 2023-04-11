"He’s a better isolation scorer"- John Collins makes bold claim while comparing Steph Curry and Trae Young

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has made a pick between his teammate Trae Young and the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry.

After finishing with 43 wins last season, many expected Atlanta to take a leap forward this year. Instead, the Hawks took a step back, finishing as a middle-of-the-pack team at 41-41 (eighth in the East). Meanwhile, Young failed to get selected as an All-Star this season after being selected twice in previous years. Nonetheless, that hasn’t caused Hawks forward John Collins’ confidence to waver in his star teammate, as he offered a very bold take regarding Young.

During an interview with Bally Sports’ Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Collins was asked about Young being compared to Golden State superstar guard Steph Curry. Collins explained why he believes Young is a better playmaker and isolation scorer than Curry:

"Trae has definitely pushed himself into his own category," Collins said. "I can definitely say for sure that he’s a way better playmaker than Steph and he’s a better isolation scorer, right?”

However, Collins added that Curry still has advantages in other areas:

“But obviously, there’s different things that he does better and Steph does better,” Collins said. “I just feel like, at this point in the league, they do have similarities in the oohs and the ahhs when they hit a crazy three, cross somebody up. I can say that they are similar (that way).”

Collins also explained that despite Young's similarities with Curry, Young wants to make his own name in the NBA:

“But be that as it may, Trae Young is his own person and his own guy stepping into his own in the league,” Collins said.

“It’s great to be compared to a guy like that, (but) I feel like he wants to make his own name."

John Collins on working with Kyle Korver to improve his shooting stroke

Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins

John Collins has taken a step back this season, finishing with his lowest scoring average (13.1 ppg) since his rookie season. Collins also shot a career-worst 29.2% from three after shooting 40.1% three years ago. However, the Hawks forward has sought help to find a remedy for his lost shooting stroke.

In his interview with Bally Sports, Collins explained that he has been working with former Hawks sharpshooter Kyle Korver to fix his shot:

“He’s one of the best to shoot a basketball in my opinion,” Collins said.

“And we’re just working on a bunch of stuff, you know — my release point, how I’m holding the ball. Am I aligned correctly? Am I relaxed? … Sort of just a checklist that I can go through to remind myself of how to be ready when the ball is coming my way.

“And we’ve been working on it a lot, and honestly myself, I haven’t been shooting the ball the way I wanted to this year. So it’s a blessing for me to have a guy like Kyle in my organization in the gym every day, somebody to come in to say, ‘Hey man, I trust you. I’ve seen your film, seen your work and I just want to learn from you and I’m all ears and I’m here to learn.’ … So it’s just been a blessing to work on shooting with one of the greatest.”

👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins has been working on his shooting release and form with sharpshooter Kyle Korver. Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins has been working on his shooting release and form with sharpshooter Kyle Korver. https://t.co/KUOvP9Ipf9

For John Collins’ full interview with Bally Sports, click here.

