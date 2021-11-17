"He's blocked my shot a bunch of times from the perimeter" - Stephen Curry talks about how Jonathan Kuminga is being groomed as a defensive force by the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are a deep, talented team. And young players have to earn their playing time.

Such is the case for Jonathan Kuminga, who was Golden State's pick at No. 8 in last year's NBA draft. He played in the NBA G-League and showed enough to have earned that selection, and he's starting to impress in a limited role this season.

With Kuminga missing the start of a season with an injury combined with the Warriors' hot start, it has been hard for Kuminga to get any solid playing time. The rookie has played spotty minutes in seven appearances, averaging only seven minutes per game. In those minutes, he has averaged 3.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.

Kuminga is raw offensively, which might be what has hindered some of his minutes as a rookie, as well as the Warriors already having plenty of established scorers. However, his role could expand this season, primarily because of what he can offer on defense.

Stephen Curry, a former NBA MVP and one of the best shooters to play basketball, spoke specifically on Kuminga's defense in practice. Curry said,

“Even though I get him sometimes, he’s blocked my shot a bunch of times from the perimeter. Because he has such a long wingspan, and he’s pretty capable of moving a lot of different directions with his feet.”

When a player of Curry’s caliber is singing your praises for your defense, that means there is something special there. The Warriors have already played outstanding defense so far this season, and any contributions from Kuminga could make that defense better.

What can Kuminga's role be as a rookie this season?

Golden State Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga plays defense

The Warriors have been one of the NBA's best teams, shown by getting out to the best record at 11-2 (entering Tuesday's marquee game at the Brooklyn Nets). They have the highest net rating per 100 possessions at 12.9 and the best defensive rating in the league at 99.6.

A big part of the lack of playing time for Kuminga has been his early-season injury and the Warriors' success. If the team is winning right now, it would be hard to bring in new pieces, especially a young rookie into an offensive gameplan as complex as the Warriors'.

However, Kuminga has a 98 defensive rating, and that is where he is the most useful. As the season goes along, Kuminga could be used as a defensive specialist off the bench, guarding an opposition team's best starter or bench defender.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater The first two big dunks of Jonathan Kuminga's career, back to back in the fourth quarter tonight. The first two big dunks of Jonathan Kuminga's career, back to back in the fourth quarter tonight. https://t.co/PxmskslRCT

Kuminga will eventually find playing time because of his defense, and his offense could subsequently come along. On offense, he is incredibly raw, and it will take some time until Kuminga reaches his full potential, but for now, he can be used as a screener to force switches and play as a cutter and runner in transition.

This season may be exciting for Kuminga. Being on a title contender will provide good experience. Kuminga will have time to grow and get better.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein