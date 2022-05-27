“He’s not your go-to guy if you wanna win a championship" - NBA analyst on Jimmy Butler's recent struggles vs Boston Celtics, says he's "not a superstar"

Veteran sports analyst Doug Gottlieb had some harsh words for Jimmy Butler following a string of poor performances against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. The 32-year-old started off the series with a 41-point outing and backed it up with a 29-point night. However, since then he has been a mere shadow of his former self.

Some high hopes were pinned on Jimmy Butler after his performances in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but he has failed to deliver and his disappointing series has brought in a lot of criticism.

Expressing his views on the Heat forward's poor run against the Celtics, Gottlieb said on "The Doug Gottlieb Show" that:

"Don't get me wrong okay, defense is absolutely important, culture is important and Jimmy is a guy who in terms of leadership is great, there's zero issues there, none. But he is not a superstar and not necessarily your traditional star, he's not your go-to guy if you want to win a championship."

FOX Sports Radio @FoxSportsRadio



@GottliebShow "Jimmy Butler is not a superstar and he's not necessarily even your traditional star. He's not your go-to guy if you wanna win a championship...The best of the best can carry a team when nobody else can make a shot and that's what Miami is lacking." "Jimmy Butler is not a superstar and he's not necessarily even your traditional star. He's not your go-to guy if you wanna win a championship...The best of the best can carry a team when nobody else can make a shot and that's what Miami is lacking."📺@GottliebShow https://t.co/bUm2Ydye54

Jimmy Butler appeared to be struggling with a knee injury since Game 3, but he has refused to give that as an excuse for his poor performance. No doubt the Miami Heat are known for their depth, but they will need some sort of brilliance from Butler if they are to succeed while playing on the biggest stage.

StatMuse @statmuse Jimmy Butler since his injury in Game 3:



9.5 PPG

7-32 FG (21.9%)

1-7 3P (14.3%) Jimmy Butler since his injury in Game 3:9.5 PPG7-32 FG (21.9%)1-7 3P (14.3%) https://t.co/SgXthNfYvO

The likes of Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro are also hurt, and with all these injuries piling up, the Heat seem to be in big trouble ahead of Game 6. However, they are one of the most resilient sides in the league and will not go down without putting up a fight until the final buzzer of the series.

Can Jimmy Butler help the Miami Heat come back in this series against the Boston Celtics?

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Five

Despite his poor performances in the last three games, Jimmy Butler is still averaging 25.6 PPG and 7.1 RPG, which is remarkable. However, he certainly will not be concerned about individual numbers, considering the trouble the Heat team are in. With elimination looming large, the team from South Beach need something special from their star and he would be gunning to produce that as an exit in the Conference finals would be disappointing for the Heat.

PropSwap @PropSwap Jimmy Butler in Games 1 & 2: 70 PTS



Jimmy Butler in Games 3, 4 & 5: 27 PTS Jimmy Butler in Games 1 & 2: 70 PTSJimmy Butler in Games 3, 4 & 5: 27 PTS https://t.co/I8xZqiMkBw

Playing through an injury in the playoffs would be a tough task for any player, but Jimmy Butler does not have a choice. There is a lot at stake for him and the organisation, as the window for a championship is not too long for them. The Heat have a quality team, but their key players like Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker are ageing, and this would have been the perfect chance for them to capture a championship.

SB Nation @SBNation Jimmy Butler only had 6 points in the Heat’s game 5 loss vs Boston



This is just the 5th time he had 6 points or less in a playoff game that he started. Jimmy Butler only had 6 points in the Heat’s game 5 loss vs BostonThis is just the 5th time he had 6 points or less in a playoff game that he started. https://t.co/6QMD50H46q

The Celtics are a resolute defensive unit, but if the Heat come locked in, there is nothing that can stop them from bagging a win. Jimmy Butler has proven over the years that he can play on the biggest stage and with this being one of the most important games for him, it will be interesting to see how he performs.

