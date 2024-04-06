"He's gonna Shinra Tensei the Sacramento"- Celtics fans go crazy over Jrue Holiday's Naruto outfit pre-game vs Kings

During their home game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, Boston Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday brought the anime vibe to the hard court by arriving in a Naruto-themed outfit and Celtics fans went crazy over it.

The 33-year-old two-time NBA All-Star sported a shirt featuring the face of Pain, one of the most popular characters from the Naruto series, printed on the front. He paired it with a jacket and pants inspired by the character's own attire.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their frenzied reaction to the pre-game ensemble that Holiday had donned.

X user Pam Jesus (Jesus04Maria), referred to Pain's powerful technique, 'Shinra Tensei' that creates a massive repulsive blast, causing significant damage to everything nearby.

"Shinra tensei"

Another user made a quip using the iconic dialogue in reference to Holiday's match against the Sacramento Kings,

"He's gonna shinra tensei the sacramento"

Not surprisingly, most of the reactions made allusions to the Naruto anime series.

Some X users posted takes related to Naruto's popular 'Pain' speech. X user Larry (@lazmanian_devil) wrote:

"No pain, no gain."

He was seconded by fellow X user Thomas Marchionna (@tommarch802), who wrote:

"This league shall know pain"

X user Kareem (@Prince726), for his part, was just plain happy to have anime featured in the mainstream.

"Shoutout to anime being mainstream"

Then there is X user B (@B_Uchiha_SK), who celebrated Jrue Holiday for being a Celtic.

"Knew he was born to be a Celtic!"

The Celtics won their game against the Kings, 101-100, thanks to the heroics of Xavier Tillman Sr., who drained the game-winning basket with seven seconds remaining.

Jrue Holiday looks to stay with Celtics for the long haul

In his first season with the Boston Celtics, veteran guard Jrue Holiday has made it known that he wants a permanent place within the team. The one-time NBA champion, having secured a title with Milwaukee in 2021, made his way to Beantown via a trade deal with the Portland Trail Blazers during the offseason.

Holiday did not play a single game for Portland after being part of the deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. In Boston, however, his veteran presence and defensive acumen have been a boon, helping the Celtics to the best record in the NBA, which currently stands at 61-16.

However, Holiday's future with the Celtics remains uncertain, as he holds a $34.9 million player option for the upcoming season and could become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. During an interview with MassLive, Jrue Holiday discussed his thoughts on his tenure in Boston:

"I think everybody kind of knows we're set, and we're set for a long period. No matter what happens, you are going to come back here with the same guys for the most part. Things happen but I think you lock into that, being able to have that comfortability and just kind of that pressure off of you about what's next."

In his debut season with the Celtics, Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 33 minutes.