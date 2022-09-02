He's got a better chance of winning there than he would have in New York" - Chris Broussard believes 3x All-Star made the better choice by choosing Cavs over Knicks

The NBA world was shocked as three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell made a surprise move to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Reports had constantly linked the guard to the New York Knicks. However, Utah Jazz general manager Danny Ainge was not too pleased with what the Knicks had to offer.

NBA analyst Chris Broussard spoke about Donovan Mitchell's trade to the Cavs on the recent episode of "The Odd Couple Podcast." He stated that the move to Cleveland could be the right one for Mitchell as compared to the Knicks because of all the young talent the Cavs have. He said:

"Let me start by saying this, he's going to the Cavaliers, I think Rob basketball-wise for Donovan Mitchell, this is better. He's on a better team, Darius Garland who is an All-Star, will team up with him in a great backcourt, Evan Mobley who was one of the great rookies last year, he looks like he'll be a star and Jarrett Allen had a fantastic year for what he is, I mean he was an All-Star.

He added:

"So they are really building something potentially special in Cleveland and I just think he's got a better chance of winning there than he would have in New York."

The Cleveland Cavaliers had to trade Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochair Agbaji as part of the deal. They also traded three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz to acquire Donovan Mitchell.

The Cleveland Cavaliers had to trade Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochair Agbaji as part of the deal. They also traded three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz to acquire Donovan Mitchell.

It is certainly a big move for the Cavs as they now have a stellar side to compete with next season. Mitchell is a prolific scorer, and playing him alongside Darius Garland would make the team from Cleveland a tough side to contend with.



Is Donovan Mitchell the right fit for the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

Donovan Mitchell is only 25 years old and has already made three All-Star appearances. He was a key part of the Utah Jazz team that consistently made the playoffs, and bringing him to the Cavs certainly adds more firepower to the team.

Mitchell is a prolific scorer and the team can rely on him to rack up high-volume points on a nightly basis. He is also a reliable three-point shooter who averages 36.1 % from the three in his career. One of his problems has been defense, but he will certainly work on that aspect as his career progresses.



Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers missed the playoffs last season, their performances were sensational. The team did not back down against the other big guns in the league. However, towards the end of the season the team started to fall off when faced with adversity.



With Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs have a player who has been in situations like this before. He is still relatively young but has already proven to be a performer during the playoffs.

During his stint in Utah, he did not have a lot of support that helped him get the team beyond the line. However, the Cavs have a roster stacked with young talent that will certainly help Mitchell in his career going forward.

