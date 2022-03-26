×
“He’s got star written all over him” - Stephen A. Smith believes Devin Booker can’t be ignored anymore, says he’s third in the MVP race

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the second half of the NBA game against the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center on February 16, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Rockets 124-121.
Christopher Eluemuno
ANALYST
Modified Mar 26, 2022 11:01 PM IST
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker continues to shine his light every night he goes on the court. The 25-year old is having a great season and his growth over the years has been amazing to watch.

With Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo ruling the MVP conversation, there's been little room to consider for any other player. But with Booker putting up MVP performances night after night in the absence of Chris Paul. The conversation has begun to include the 3-time All-Star.

Stephen A. Smith believes Booker is easily in the top three in the MVP conversation and goes on to say that he (Book) can no longer be ignored. He praised him for having led the Suns offense, which has positioned them as being the best team in the league with 60 wins.

"The time to ignore Devin Booker has to come to an end... What doesn't he do? The brother is special." Stephen A. said. "He's got star written all over him. What we say about the other people, my point is, we can't deny saying about him."

How has Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker fared this season?

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns dribbles the ball up court against Domantas Sabonis #10 of the Sacramento Kings in the first quarter at Golden 1 Center on March 20, 2022 in Sacramento, California.
Devin Booker was selected by the Phoenix Suns as the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. His superb performances in his Rookie season of 13.8 points saw him make the 2016 All-Rookie First Team. He has since been with the Suns, with this season being his seventh season with the franchise.

He has featured in 63 games this season, missing out on 11 games due to a hamstring injury and being entered into a Covid-19 health and safety protocols in March. He leads the Suns in points, field goals, 3-points and free throws, becoming their most valuable player.

Good luck guarding DEVIN BOOKER between March 24th-30th🔥March 24, 2017: 70 PTSMarch 25, 2019: 59 PTSMarch 27, 2019: 50 PTS, 10 REBMarch 30, 2019: 48 PTS, 11 ASTMarch 24, 2022: 49 PTS, 10 AST https://t.co/Sh650eskLG

Baskooker currently averages 26.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, leading the Suns to 52 wins and 11 losses. Shooting 46.2% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

His season-high came in their last outing against the Denver Nuggets, as he registered 49 points, 10 assists, four rebounds and three steals. He recorded a field goal percentage of 64.0, scoring 16 of 25 attempts and three-points of 40.0, netting 2-of-5 attempted threes. In his last four outings, he has averaged 34.4 points per game.

Edited by Arnav
